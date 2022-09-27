Whitehill Welfare appoint Jack Lynch as new manager

He joins the Rosewell club from Camelon, where he was assistant manager. Prior to that he spent five years in charge at Preston Athletic.

Former Whitehill player Mark Smith is also coming in as coach and the pair will meet the players and be in the dugout on Wednesday when Coldstream visit Ferguson Park in the East of Scotland First Division.

Lynch succeeds Andrew Kidd, who parted company with the club following Saturday’s 6-2 home defeat by Newtongrange Star. It was a fourth consecutive loss for a team relegated from the Premier Division in May and aiming to bounce straight back this season.

A successful former Whitehill and Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder, Kidd was early into his second season in charge and leaves the club 12th in the 16-team division.

Elsewhere tomorrow night, Newtongrange have the opportunity to move into the promotion places when they host Kirkcaldy & Dysart at New Victoria Park. Dunbar United have the same incentive on their trip to Camelon.

In the Premier Division, second-placed Linlithgow Rose will be looking to close the gap at the top behind Penicuik Athletic when they entertain Haddington Athletic at Prestonfield. Rose are five points behind the leaders, who have played a game more and have no game this midweek.

Musselburgh Athletic take on Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Tynecastle host second-bottom Oakley United.

