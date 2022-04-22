We all know that golf isn't the cheapest of sports but there are bargains to be had when courses and clubs offer unused tea times at a discount.
Here are 11 courses near Edinburgh that offer the chance to tee off for less than £30.
Many of the best deals can be had at short notice, or by snagging a late ‘twilight’ start time.
1. Craigmillar Park Golf Club
Craigmillar Park is an Edinburgh club with a great history dating back to 1895 - and with an original nine holes designed by the great James Braid. Offering stunning views over the coast of East Lothian and the Firth of Forth, it has tee times available from just £30.
Photo: golfnow.co.uk
2. Liberton Golf Club
First opened in 1920 as a 9-hole course, Liberton Golf Club now has 18 holes covering 82 acres of rolling parkland just five miles south-east of Edinburgh. Tee times are available from £27.
Photo: golfnow.co.uk
3. Swanston Templar Golf Club
Located just south of the city bypass, Swanston Templar Golf Club has tee times available for just £10. Founded in 1927, it was originally a ladies-olnly course but was soon extended to 18 holes and opened up to men members.
Photo: golfnow.co.uk
4. Baberton Golf Club
Baberton Golf Club was founded in 1893 and the course was initially laid out by Willie Park Jr., a two-times Open Champion, and later reconstructed by James Braid. The course is a challenging and beautiful layout on undulating terrain with spectacular views of the Pentland Hills to the south, the Ochil Hills and Forth Bridges to the north, and Edinburgh Castle and the Edinburgh skyline to the east. There are limited tee times available from £20.
Photo: golfnow.co.uk