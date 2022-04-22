4. Baberton Golf Club

Baberton Golf Club was founded in 1893 and the course was initially laid out by Willie Park Jr., a two-times Open Champion, and later reconstructed by James Braid. The course is a challenging and beautiful layout on undulating terrain with spectacular views of the Pentland Hills to the south, the Ochil Hills and Forth Bridges to the north, and Edinburgh Castle and the Edinburgh skyline to the east. There are limited tee times available from £20.

Photo: golfnow.co.uk