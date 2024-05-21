Defending champions Duddingston, represented by Ben Alexander, Connor Scott, Allyn Dick and Jamie Duguid, are through to last eight in 124th Dispatch Trophy. Picture: National World

Six-time winners Silverknowes and last year’s beaten finalists Heriot’s FP also progress at Braids

Defending champions Duddingston overcame opponents Royal Burgess producing some “incredible golf” to progress to the last eight in the 124th Dispatch Trophy.

On an overcast evening at the Braids, the front Burgess pairing of Jake Johnston and Duncan Johnston covered the first 15 holes against Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick in a brilliant seven-under-par.

“It was incredible golf from them,” declared six-time gold medallist Dick, heaping praise on his opponents as they kept turning the screw in the third-round tussle.

Fortunately for Duddingston, the pendulum swing their way after the Barnton team lost a ball at the 16th then found a horrible lie in the back fringe at the par-3 17th.

“They were in so much control, but we kept at it, which you need to do in the Dispatch,” added Dick as he savoured an eventual 3&2 win, with Connor Scott and Ben Alexander making five birdies in the back match.

Duddingston’s opponents on Thursday night will be Bass Rock after the East Lothian team beat Lochend B, helped by the front pairing of Justen Ross and Andy Hall making four birdies in the first five holes.

“We made it to the same stage last year and hopefully can go one better,” said Andy Hall. An Englishman who moved to Scotland, he played in the Edinburgh Leisure-supported event for the first time last year and added: “It’s mega!”

Hailes, the 2015 winners, beat Swanston to set up a last-eight clash with Heriot’s FP after the 2023 beaten finalists defeated Murrayfield in a hard-fought encounter.

Former professional Craig Gordon, playing alongside Danny Crolla, for Hailes, chipped in from 50 yards for an eagle at the par-5 fifth while Alan Mackay and Gary Malone only had one bogey at the back.

Represented once again by Sam Hall, Steven Sinclair, Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson, Heriot’s FP are determined to go one better this time around. It was tight in their match before Hall and Sinclair won five holes in a three, including three birdies.

In their first outing in the event after receiving a bye on Saturday following Dirleton Castle’s withdrawal, 2005 winners Riccarton recorded a thumping 12&11 win over Edinburgh Thistle.

“We’re delighted as Riccarton was resurrected really by returning to this event last year,” admitted Mark Riddell, who is joining forces with Jake Edgecombe, Stephen Marshall and Owen Brady.

In contrast, Harrison 21 edged past Colinton Mains in the tightest match of the night, winning that 2&1 as golden oldie Scott Knowles held his nerve to hole an eight-footer at the 17th then one from eight feet at the last.

Six-times winners Silverknowes also came through a tight tussle to progress at the expense of Turnhouse team BBT. According to Graham Robertson, Kyle Wilson and Callum Robinson were “really good” in the front BBT pairing but Connor McWatt and Chris Milligan saved the day for Silverknowes at the back.

Turnhouse, represented by Steven Armstrong, Keith Watt, Eddie Jackson and Craig Docherty, are next up for Silverknowes, having already proved too strong for Silverknowes Generations.

“We’re looking forward to it,” declared Armstrong, another former professional who has won just about everything else in Lothians golf but would love to get his hands on this magnificent trophy for a first time on Saturday afternoon.

Third round

Duddingston (Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick 0; Ben Alexander and Connor Scott 5); Royal Burgess (Duncan Johnston and Jake Johnston 2; Graeme Boyd and Richard Johnston 0).

Duddingston won 3&2

Bass Rock (Justin Ross and Andy Hall 3; Chris Brown and Gareth Pugh 1); Lochend B (Graeme Markey and Thomas Burnett 0; David Dalglish and Jamie Crisp 0).

Bass Rock won 4&3

Hailes A (Craig Gordon and Danny Crolla 0; Alan Mackay and Gary Malone 6); Swanston (Paul Stewart and Tom Corps 0; Calum Mackinnon and Struan Reinink 0).

Hailes A won 6&5

Murrayfield (Bobby Gibson and Carl Johnstone 0; Stuart Thurlow and Adam Hawthorn 2); Heriot’s FP (Sam Hall and Steven Sinclair 5; Stuart Langlands and Scott Dickson 0).

Heriot’s FP won 3&2

Harrison 21 (Scott Knowles and John Cafferty 4; Stuart More and Ian Ashley 0); Colinton Mains (Ross Fergus and Scott Fergus 0; Calum Burgess and Graeme Millar 2).

Harrison 21 won 2&1

Riccarton (Jake Edgecombe and Stephen Marshall 7; Mark Riddell and Owen Brady 5); Edinburgh Thistle (Donald Anderson and Steve Robinson 0; Barrie Anderson and Ian Cropley 0).

Riccarton won 12&11

Silverknowes (Keith Reilly and Graham Robertson 0; Chris Milligan and Conor McWatt 5); BBT (Kyle Wilson and Calum Robinson 2; Eddie McVey and Jack McVey 0).

Silverknowes won 3&1

Turnhouse (Steven Arnstrong and Keith Watt 6; Eddie Jackson and Craig Docherty 6); Silverknowes Generations (Stevie Adamson and Steve Reilly 0; Iain Connolly and John Connolly 0).