Gabrielle Macdonald tees up sponsorship with Scottish hotel group

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is supporting the Craigielaw-attached player in her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour.

“The support from Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels will help to cover my costs of playing on the LET this year,” said Macdonald, a two-time winner on the LET Access Series last season.

“Having the support of a much-loved Scottish hotel brand means a lot and I wouldn’t be able to be a professional golfer without the backing of sponsors.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabrielle Macdonald and general manager Kristian Campbell at Crieff Hyrdo. Picture: John Young

Macdonald is set to host a series of golf clinics at Peebles Hydro and Crieff Hydro this summer, giving guests the opportunity to hone their skills with advice from a professional.

Nic Oldham, head of customer and commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Since turning professional in 2019, Gabrielle‘s career has skyrocketed and we are thrilled to be part of her journey as she flies the flag for Scotland at an elite level.

“We are passionate about golf ourselves, and our extensive golf offering at Crieff Hydro made it a natural choice to get behind one of Scotland’s top female players.

“Our golf clinics with Gabrielle will be a fantastic opportunity for golf enthusiasts to gain her expertise.”