Neil Henderson makes eight birdies in East Alliance win at Duddingston

Neil Henderson made eight birdies as he shot a six-under 66 at Duddingston.

In a field of just over 80 players at the Capital venue, the Renaissance Club player claimed the Bootland Cup with a six-under-par 66.

His winning effort contained eight birdies, including four to finish as he pipped Merchants amateur Fraser Smith by a shot for the overall honours on the day.

Henderson’s scratch score was three shots better than second-placed James Dick of the host club, with Bathgate trainee Ross Callan third on 70.

Smith, who plays off five, secured the handicap honours with his effort, finishing two shots ahead of both James Gray (Musselburgh) and Roy Renton (Archerfield Links).

Liberton’s George Wither was top senior with a net 71, one better than Musselburgh’s Iain Fyfe and two less than both Scott Girvan (Baberton) and Robert Kinloch (Cardross).

“The course was in great condition, confirmed by many post round,” said Edinburgh & East Alliance secretary Alan Greenshields.

This week sees some members competing in the Scottish Alliance Championship at Portlethen before the season continues with the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy at Royal Musselburgh on 20 October.

Meanwhile, the Race to Dunbar, the Stephen Gallacher Foundation’s end-of-summer season event, took place at a windswept East Links.

It involved 60 boys and girls after they had either qualified through Order of Merits or had been invited through performance squads.

Despite the tough conditions, there were still some excellent scoring, with Falkirk’s Georgia Foster leading the way in the handicap section with a net 67.

She finished four shots ahead of second-placed Struan Murdoch (Prestonfield) while Abby Steedman (Murrayfield), Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield), Dylan Maisey (Loretto) and Alexander Yuill ( Gullane) all signed for 73s.

In the scratch section, Connor Graham of Blairgowrie and Gullane’s Andrew Hendry tied with level-par 71s, with the former claiming the trophy by virtue of a better back nine.

“The course was in fantastic condition, but the wind made it a very stiff test,” said SGF manager Scott Knowles.

