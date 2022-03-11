Scott Dixon aims to harness power of mindfulness at Dalmahoy golfers' retreats

Dixon and the team at the Kirknewton venue are hosting a series of Golf and Wellness retreat this year, the first of which takes place from 27-29 March.

“The two-day programme is aimed at stressed-out people with busy lives to take time out to look after themselves,” said Dixon.

“And, in taking time to focus on self-care, we will also arm players with the mental techniques to be more present and focussed golfers.

Scott Dixon, the PGA pro at Dalmahoy, is hosting the retreats at the Kirknewton venue. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

“Supported by the latest neurological and psychological research, these approaches not only can better equip you for everyday life but they’ll help improve your performance on the golf course, too.”

Dixon and his team are ensuring that both established and new generations of golfers are exposed to the latest developments in the modern game by merging physical action with spiritual awareness.

“Evolving the game of golf is the key to securing its longevity and long-term success”, he added.

“The onus is on the top institutions like Dalmahoy to help people get to know it for the holistic form of exercise and stimulating sport that it is – and that it helps you connect with nature - rather than dismissing it as a sedate pastime.”

The golf club at Dalmahoy has enjoyed a significant boost in young membership since Covid hit.

That group - both juniors and young adults up to age 29 - have increased by 100 per cent from pre-pandemic membership numbers

