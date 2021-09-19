Steven Armstrong savours 'special moment' with 59 at Turnhouse

Steven Armstrong shows off his card after posting a 59 in Saturday's Mixed Medal Stableford at Turnhouse.

The 48-year-old joined golf’s exclusive club with a brilliant 10-under-par savo in a mixed Stableford medal at the Capital club on Saturday.

The effort smashed the Turnhouse course record by four shots and in a twist of fate, the former professional was playing in the same group as Anne Hanson, who set a new women’s record earlier in the week with a 70.

“Turnhouse isn’t the easiest course in the world, so it’s a pretty special moment,” admitted Armstrong of his feat.

“To be honest, I felt my chances of doing that at Turnhouse had gone a few years ago when I was playing a lot and really well.

“To be playing with Anne after she broke the women’s course record was quite a surreal moment and it was a fun day.”

The former Lothians champion sparked his effort with a tap-in birdie at the first before driving the green at the par-4 second then adding further gains at the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Steven Armstrong's card, which was signed new women's course-record holder Anne Hanson

He was out in 29 after converting a testing downhill 12-footer with a foot of break at the ninth.

“That set the wheels in motion that something was possible, but I was thinking more about the course record than a 59,” admitted Armstrong, who works for Aegon in the Capital.

Birdies at the 13th and 14th moved him to eight-under and, after a good par save at the 17th, he reduced the par-5 18th to a drive and 9-iron as he signed off in style with an eagle from 20 feet.

“I’d shot 63 at Turnhouse five times while I had a 62 at Longniddry in a South East District and another one in the Scottish Champion of Champions at Leven,” he said.

Armstrong’s 59 followed one by Grant Fleming at Craigmillar Park last week, while Englishman Jack South also carded the magical number recently in winning on the PGA EuroPro Tour at Leven.

“It’s nice to have that in the bag and ticked another feat off the list,” added Armstrong, who won the Turnhouse championship for a ninth time earlier in the year.

