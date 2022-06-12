Hip worries for Andy Murray after Boss Open final defeat in Germany

More concerning, though, was an apparent left hip problem for which he twice sought treatment in the third set before succumbing to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 defeat against last year’s Wimbledon runner-up.

This has been one of Murray’s best weeks since his hip problems came to the fore in 2017, with the Scot defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios to reach his first grass-court final since he won his second Wimbledon title in 2016.

The resurfacing operation Murray underwent in 2019 was to his right hip, but he then struggled with a number of troublesome niggles in his pelvic area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Murray plays a return to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the ATP tennis men's final. Picture: Bernd Wei'brod/ AP

The 35-year-old called the physio to the court after dropping serve to start the deciding set and then requested treatment mid-game at 2-4. It appeared Murray might opt to retire but he fought on until the finish, which came when Berrettini broke for a second time in the set.

With only two weeks until Wimbledon, and with Murray due to play at Queen’s Club this week, the Scot must hope this is not an issue that will put him back on the sidelines.

He had fought back very well to force a decider after dropping serve in the third game of the match as Berrettini, playing in his first tournament since March following hand surgery, showed again how well suited his game is to grass.

Speaking in an on-court interview broadcast by Tennis Channel, Murray said: “It’s been an incredible week here. I really enjoyed it. I’d like to congratulate Matteo and his team on a fantastic week.

“He’s just come back from a surgery and it’s never easy. He played extremely well today and deserved the win. Finally thank you to my team here and my team back home.