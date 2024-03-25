Hockey: Aspiring Scottish girls record back-to-back wins over Canada under-18

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland's aspiring girls staged a much-improved performance to beat Canada under-18 3-1 at The University of Edinburgh playing fields at Peffermill on Sunday and win the mini-series 2-0 after their 2-0 victory at Fettes on Saturday.

Both sides will have learned much from the two games but the Scots were the dominant force in both fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was Lexie Macmillan who break the deadlock following a penalty corner routine and Scotland continued to apply pressure in search of a second goal.

Scotland and Canada walk onto the Peffermill pitch before the game. The rising Scotland stars went on to record a glory double over the visitors.

Stubborn resistance and a failure to capitalise on chances kept the scoreline the same until Katie Brett counted in the second quarter.

And it was Macmillan who scored Scotland's third before a healthy crowd, including a large contingent from North America, in the second-half.

But plucky Canada continued to work hard and they were rewarded when Olive Bodel found the net near the end of the third quarter, firing the ball low into the bottom left hand corner. How she celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors continued to defend stubbornly but Sarah Hill came close for the hosts and Macmillan slid the ball under the Canadian goalkeeper but she was denied a hat-trick by a superb clearance from a Canadian defender who made up ground to scoop the ball wide of the left hand upright to safety.