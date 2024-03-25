Hockey: Aspiring Scottish girls record back-to-back wins over Canada under-18
Scotland's aspiring girls staged a much-improved performance to beat Canada under-18 3-1 at The University of Edinburgh playing fields at Peffermill on Sunday and win the mini-series 2-0 after their 2-0 victory at Fettes on Saturday.
Both sides will have learned much from the two games but the Scots were the dominant force in both fixtures.
And it was Lexie Macmillan who break the deadlock following a penalty corner routine and Scotland continued to apply pressure in search of a second goal.
Stubborn resistance and a failure to capitalise on chances kept the scoreline the same until Katie Brett counted in the second quarter.
And it was Macmillan who scored Scotland's third before a healthy crowd, including a large contingent from North America, in the second-half.
But plucky Canada continued to work hard and they were rewarded when Olive Bodel found the net near the end of the third quarter, firing the ball low into the bottom left hand corner. How she celebrated.
The visitors continued to defend stubbornly but Sarah Hill came close for the hosts and Macmillan slid the ball under the Canadian goalkeeper but she was denied a hat-trick by a superb clearance from a Canadian defender who made up ground to scoop the ball wide of the left hand upright to safety.
On Saturday, Hill and Macmillan counted for the Scots at Fettes in a game played in a biting wind.