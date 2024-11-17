How to watch Poland vs Scotland for free and why Nations League decider is not on TV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s all the information you need to know about Poland vs Scotland on Monday night.

It all comes down to this on Monday night when Scotland travel to Poland.

A victory against Croatia on Friday night keeps the nation in the hunt of progress from Nations League A Group 1, which comes with World Cup qualification boosts. But this will be no easy task against a side who won 3-2 last time the sides met.

Steve Clarke said of the win over Croatia: “First of all it's nice to have a win on the board in a competitive match. So, really pleased for the players. The effort they've put in up until now deserved more points and it's nice to get that win."

Here’s all you need to know for watching this one live.

When is it?

The game between Poland and Scotland in the Nations League is scheduled to kick off at 18th November, 19:45 GMT, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

Where can I watch Poland vs Scotland live?

Scotland vs Croatia will not be broadcasted live on a conventional TV channel. Instead, people hoping to watch Poland vs Scotland from the comfort of their own homes can do so on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the game on the official Scotland national team YouTube channel.

Why is Poland vs Scotland not on tv?

The withdrawal of Viaplay from the UK market has come with them still holding all of Scotland’s competitive games until 2028. ITV stepped in to buy Scotland’s defeats against Poland and Portugal in September but no such deal was completed in October or this time around for the Croatia and Poland games.