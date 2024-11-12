Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend’s rugby match between Scotland and Portugal

Scotland are gearing up to face Portugal in the third of four eye catching Test matches at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s men got off to a flying start to beat Fiji 57-17 in Edinburgh but came unstuck in a 15-32 defeat to South Africa last time out. Now they will look to return to winning ways against a Portugal that have been beaten by both South Africa and USA in recent weeks.

Thousands of fans have already got tickets to attend the game at Murrayfield but if you can’t make it to Murrayfield or weren’t able to get a ticket then you will still be able to catch all the action live on TV and online.

Scotland vs Portugal date and start time

Scotland take on Portugal at Murrayfield on Saturday 16 November in the capital. The game is expected to kick-off at 3.10pm.

What TV channel is Scotland vs Portugal on?

Scotland vs Portugal and all of the Autumn Nations Test Series will be shown live on live and exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK. The broadcaster previously operated as BT Sports.

If you have not already subscribed to TNT Sports you can do so at their official website for a price of £30.99 a month.

Scotland vs Portugal live stream

One of the easiest ways to watch the match is by streaming it with TNT Sports available through the Discover+ app. Through the app you can view the action on mobile devices or through Smart TVs.

Scotland vs Portugal head to head record

Although they have played each other in the international 7s circuit, Scotland and Portugal have only met twice before at this level, in a qualifying game for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, and at the Rugby World Cup in 2007.

Scotland came out on top on both occasions, winning 86-11 in 1998 and 56-10 in the most recent encounter in 2007.