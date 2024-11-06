Scotland have had plenty of ‘foreign’ exports over the years that have made their names at Murrayfield.

In total, 18 players born outside of Scotland have been included in Gregor Townsend’s squad for their 2024 Autumn Nations Series tests with Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia. Some of the players have stronger connections to Scotland than others but all of them will have aspirations of achieving greatness on the international stage.

Probably the most notable example is South African born Duhan van der Merwe, who is the nation’s all time top try scorer with 29 and is fighting with teammate Darcy Graham for that record. However, Van der Merwe is one of just a number of players born outside of Scotland to have endeared himself to the Murrayfield faithful.

With that in mind we take a look at 17 of the biggest ‘foreign’ stars to have represented Scotland over the years:

1 . Duhan van der Merwe The South African qualified through cumulative residency in Scotland in 2020 and has since established himself as one of the greatest wingers in Murrayfield history

2 . Nathan Hines - Australia The towering Aussie lock qualified through his Govan born grandfather and won 77 caps between 2000 and 2011 while spending a large part of that time playing club rugby with Edinburgh

3 . Dan Parks Another Aussie from the same era as Hines, the fly-half won 67 caps for Scotland with an impressive 266 points. He still holds the record for most successful drop goals (15) by a Scotland player.