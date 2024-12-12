The Scottish favourite left his opponent and the commentator stunned at the 2024 Scottish Open Snooker.

John Higgins succumbed to an ‘unbelievable’ piece of misfortune as he tumbled out of the Scottish Open in Edinburgh.

The snooker star from Wishaw was in action against Barry Hawkins at the second round stage. Higgins displayed trademark resilience to battle back from 3-2 down and draw level, setting up a final-frame decider in the best-of-seven encounter.

He handed Hawkins a route to victory in bizarre fashion at the table. Attempting to escape a snooker, the Wizard of Wishaw inexplicably went round the back of three reds that were packed into a cluster near the bottom-left corner. Eurosport’s Neal Foulds was left stunned.

The commentator said: “I can’t believe what I’ve seen. He’s gone round the back of all of those reds. How on earth do you miss all those reds there? This is unbelievable. You think he’s going to hit a red for sure – I can’t believe he’s missed them all. That is unreal."

It gifted Hawkins four points to kick off the decisive frame and worse was to come for the snooker legend, as it proved to be his final shot with his opponent whipping out a break of 87 to seal victory and clinch a last 16 berth.

Speaking after the game, Hawkins said: “That’s just so unlucky, isn’t it? But yeah it’s a good chance. The balls were there but you’ve still got to take them. How close is he? You couldn’t do that again if you tried.

“When you’re in the tournament, obviously you’re trying your best to win and then you have a good run and you’re in the bubble and you don’t really think about it. I turn up and play and if it happens it happens and that’d be great but it’s not the end of the world really.”