The Liverpool star has been left injured.

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has been injured and substituted out of Scotland's friendly with Northern Ireland.

The left-back went up for a challenge in the low-key affair at Hampden before coming down awkwardly. Medics treated to him and a stretcher was on standby but was eventually waved away and he came back out onto the park.

Anfield teammate Conor Bradley then scored for the away side to make it 1-0 Northern Ireland, and soon after, Robertson was down on the turf. It appeared to be an ankle injury after an awkward landing but Robertson left the park on his own two feet as Bologna's Lewis Ferguson replaced him.

Scotland will hope it is not as serious as the shoulder injury he picked up on duty against Spain last year, that ruled him out of Reds contention for months. Liverpool meanwhile will be keen to have him fit as soon as possible amid a tight Premier League title race.

Speaking ahead of this clash, Scott McTominay hailed the leadership of the Scotland skipper and Aston Villa's John McGinn, especially in times like a 4-0 defeat to Netherlands. He said: “Those two especially have been brilliant.