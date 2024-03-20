Manchester United are heading for Murrayfield again

Manchester United will take on Rangers at Murrayfield this summer in a glamour friendly.

The Red Devils return to Edinburgh on Saturday July 20th after taking on Ligue 1 side Lyon in front of just shy of 50,000 people last summer. Tickets for the match go on pre-sale from Wednesday 20th March and are on public sale from Friday 22nd March at 10am. Prices start at £37 for Adults and £19 for Under-16s. Booking fees apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture is set to kick-off the pre-season period for both sides, with Rangers hoping to head into the fixture as Premiership champions while Man Utd are entering an exciting new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe on board. Manchester United Football Director, John Murtough, said: “United v Rangers is one of those must-see fixtures that any fan of football would want to watch.

"Bringing together two of the UK’s most highly decorated and respected teams, the match will not only provide entertaining and exciting football for our fans, but also a strong and competitive opponent to kick start the squad’s preparation for the season ahead."

Scottish Rugby’s Director of Stadium Development & Operations, Mark Laidlaw, added: “We are excited to be able to welcome Manchester United back again for a second consecutive year and also Rangers to Scottish Gas Murrayfield.