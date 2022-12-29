Barnton Park tennis doubles ace Scott Duncan ends year with four international titles in a row

Duncan will be competing in a Challenger competition in Portugal partnering Croatia’s Zvonimir Babic while his regular partner, Marcus Willis, recovers from an ankle injury. So, how did he and Duncan, inspired in his younger days by a behind-the-scenes tour of Wimbledon by former world doubles No 1 Jamie Murray, link up and, what’s more, win tournaments in Madrid, Sarraquemines and Villers-Les-Nancy before Willis’ ankle injury meant the Scot teamed with Canadian Kelsey Stevenson to triumph in Sharm-el-Sheikh?

Duncan, 28, explains: “I first played with Marcus last June and we just seemed to gel. It can be harder than it looks to establish a tennis rapport with someone but we just hit it off culminating in those three straight tournament wins. Hopefully there will be more success when Marcus gets back in action later in January and we have set a target of trying to get a wild-card into Wimbledon next summer.”

For that Duncan’s ranking, currently at an all-time high of 355, will have to improve but he is going in the right direction and he also now has more than $20,000 dollars in career earnings to his name. “My ranking is getting closer to regularly getting into Challenger events and it is about developing momentum after a year in which I felt I was reaching a good level,” says Duncan, who has effectively played full-time since leaving Stirling University two years ago.