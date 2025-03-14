Brown trout season opens on The Almond

Excitement has been growing in the angling community this week and West Lothian Angling Association 2025 (WLAA) are among the clubs who have been gearing up for the big day.

Fraser Thomson, the newly-elected club chairman, hopes to have around 400 members on his books during the season which runs until October 6 and he claims WLAA provides real value for month fishing on over 50 miles of the river and its tributaries, including the Breich Water, Murieston Water, Linhouse Water and Killandean Burn, Harwood Water and West Calder Burn.

Fishing is strictly on a catch and release basis and permits for WLAA and neighbouring Cramond Angling Association – they have nine miles from just north of Newbridge to the river estuary - are available online at the Fish Around the Forth website or from local tackle shops including West Lothian Angling who are based in Livingston.

Thomson has been working hard over the winter in a bid to prevent the long-established club going under, and he has a vision. The Livingston-based businessman said: “The Almond should be an incredible resource for all.

“It runs through the heart of our community but, at the moment, it is not at the heart of our community. I want it to be the best version it can be, but I am not foolish enough to believe that the years of neglect can be reversed in five minutes.

“However, I am optimistic. Projects take time and we have that time. Projects also take commitment. We have that in abundance.”

Thomson revealed that he and the club’s long-standing secretary, Scot Muir, recently met the lease holder to discuss a new deal and he said: “It was a very thorough meeting with a very positive outcome.”

Advance permit sales have been encouraging as locals realise that this once industrial river is now home to trout, sea trout and a few salmon, and they can fish for them for £20 for the season or £5 per day. Under-16s fish free on an adult ticket, a move to encourage more youngsters into the sport.

The chairman added: “We are committed to providing affordable local fishing as well as supporting local projects based around fishing and the river, these include litter picking. Our members have helped clear tons of rubbish from the river, including shopping trolleys and bikes, assisted with riverbank restoration and organised learn to fish programmes.

“We are making a difference and buying a permit with us entitles you to fish in spectacular settings like the Almondell and Calderwood Country Park, to the upper reaches near Shotts.

“Furthermore, The Almond is an ideal spot for anglers seeking a wee bit of peace and quiet, and it is also a great place for a parent to take a child to discover the sport of angling.

“The river is only minutes from most people in the Livingston, but we also have members from further afield including Balerno and into the city of Edinburgh and beyond.”

Positives recently have been confirmation of a sponsor for the club’s popular fly tying evenings at the Tower Bar, Craigshill, Livingston on the second Thursday of every month (from 6.30pm) and a specialist has been enlisted to help with social media (Facebook reference West Lothian Angling Association 2025) and also the club webpage https://almondforall.com.

Thomson said: “Let me assure you, we are all working hard to secure the future of West Lothian Angling Association 2025.”

Wearing his other hat, Thomson, owner of Pottishaw Fly Fishery near Whitburn, has warned that demand for trout is outstripping supply in Scotland and prices are continuing to spiral upwards, but he is pegging his prices at the 2024 level.

He believes that fishing could soon price itself out of the sporting market and Thomson warned: “First fish stocking of the new season and another significant rise in cost. I will not be passing this cost onto my customers. I feel that my prices are as high as I would want to pay for trout fishing.

“Given the cost of living increases, and the other pressures on everyone's life, I think fishing is in real danger of pricing itself out of the game.”

Elsewhere, two West Lothian anglers have qualified for the semi-finals of the Scottish Stillwater Bank Championships, John Johnson (Bathgate) had 19 fish to finish fourth at Millhall near Polmont.

Sean Wilson (Whitburn) had 18 fish for fifth spot and made the semi-final along with competition organiser, Brian Quinn, the Glasgow-based landscape gardener coming second on the day with 24 fish, three behind the winner, Brian Brown (Ayrshire), who hooked a trout on one of his first casts.

Third was Stephen Cowan with 21 fish and the Linwood-based angler has had a busy week having been in the Scotland team which finished second in the Home International at Ellerdine Lakes Telford in England.

All anglers have to re-qualify for this year’s team which will travel to Ireland in the Autumn for the match.

Ricky Martin (Barrhead, 18 fish), Mark Wellman (Motherwell, 17 fish) and Falkirk fisherman Richard Gray (16 fish) will also cast a line in one of the two semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Glenrothes angler Scott Pozzi was one of the eight qualifiers with six fish from the fifth qualifying heat at Kingennie near Broughty Ferry on Tayside.

Second was Tam Jarvie (Auchinleck) with five trout and third Iain Lyndsay (Inverurie) with four.

Robbie Birrell (Thornton) also had four fish for fourth with Kyle Courtney (Ayrshire) and Scott Mudie (Kirkcaldy) both on three and fifth and sixth respectively with Alan Paterson (Inverurie) and David Marfizo (Brechin) also making the semi-final with two fish each.

The last qualifier is at Kinross Activity Centre on Saturday, March 15 and the first semi-final is at Skelmorlie near Wemyss Bay in North Ayrshire on Saturday, March 29.

The second is at Loch Insch near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire on Sunday, March 30 with the final at Drumtassie near Blackridge in West Lothian on Sunday, April 13.

