Cod and pollock being hooked on Eyemouth charters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anglers are hooking into cod, pollock and coley off the Berwickshire coast according to Aquamarine Charters boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have spaces on charter boats this weekend and the best bait currently is squid.

Skipper Derek Anderson said the trips cast of from Eyemouth at 8am to return at 2.30pm and spaces are available on Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call 07860 804316 if you are interested and, if you don’t have a rod, you can hire one for £5.

A cod caughtrecently off Eyemouth

The cost is £50 per person with your own gear and Derek is now taking bookings for 2025.

Newhaven (west) hosts leg two of the Edinburgh New Year Shore League, sponsored by the Edinbugh Angling Centre and Cox & Rawle, on Friday with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Newhaven Harbour Breakwater EH6 6PA.

Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and organiser, Ian Campbell, has 20 anglers on his list already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Newhaven also hosts the first Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) open pegged match which has received support from tackle firm Tronixpro.

Three hooks are to be fished to SFSA rules and anglers are asked to bring a bucket to place the fish in before measuring. The fish will then be released.

The date is Saturday, January 25 with registration from 2.15pm to 2.45pm at EH6 6PG with fishing from 4pm to 8pm.

This is a pre-book only match and contact Chris Horn on 07872 944807. Entry is £20 with juniors £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 30 anglers have already intimated they will be attending including Scottish internationals, Billy Buckley (Uddingston), David Cargill (Dundee), David Cooper (Edinburgh), Barry McEwan (Port Seton) and Ian Campbell (Falkirk), plus Tyneside-based, Neil Cutler, who recently won the Edinburgh Winter Shore League, and fishing buddies, Gav Owen and Steve Potts.

Mike and Chris Horn from Kirkcaldy and Scotland junior international, Eryk Janik from Edinburgh, are also listed.

Finally, there are prizes for the species hunt run by the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers.

Tronixpro are the sponsors with a Banzai multi-tip rod for the winner and a Penn Wrath two reel and Tronixpro cool bag for the runner-up.

The next three placings win Tronixpro luggage and there is a £5 entry fee. You can join the species hunt on Facebook.