David Miller hails Duddingston's 'drive and determination' in title triumph

David Miller and Martin Kaymer during this year's abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

But his highlight was being among a “bunch of good club golfers” pulling off a title triumph they’d targeted and given it their all.

Miller clinched the decisive point as Duddingston won the Edinburgh Summer League on Sunday, beating Craigielaw 5-4 in the final at Bruntsfield Links.

It was the Capital club’s ninth success in the event but first since 2006, with Royal Burgess having been the dominant force over the past decade or so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Miller with Andy Sullivan during the Hero Open Pro-Am at Fairmont St Andrews.

“It is special,” said Miller, who, along with Gary Thomson and Derrick Williams, had been on title-winning Duddingston teams in the past, of the success. “This year was different. We had a brilliant bunch of guys.

“Five or six years ago, we were struggling to get eight players for games, which was sad.

“But, helped by the likes of Andy Fairbairn and Craig Pirie from the west of Scotland coming here with a drive and determination that rubs off on you, that’s no longer the case.

“It’s also been great to add Jamie Duguid, who is a member at Dunbar but lives and works in Edinburgh, to the team.

Edinburgh Summer League secretary Gordon McSorley, left, presents the trophy to David Miller after Duddingston's win in the final at Bruntsfield Links. Picture: Edinburgh Summer League

“There’s been a feeling among the players that the Summer League comes first rather than people saying, ‘oh, no, I’d rather play in this or that’.

“September 12, the day of the final, was in everyone’s diary and our Whatsapp group has been buzzing all season.

“We hadn’t won it for so long and, when we looked at the players we had at the club this year, I think it was a case of saying, ‘right, let’s prioritise this’.”

Pirie, unfortunately, missed out on the final after testing positive for Covid last week, but it was mission accomplished as a 15-year drought ended.

“Everyone has raised their game and, when we’ve had our strongest team out, I think everyone would have been plus handicappers,” added Miller, who certainly played his part by winning 10 out of 11 games over the course of the campaign.

“There are no prima donnas or superstars in the team. There are no Scotland caps or Lothians players. We’re just a bunch of good club golfers who will win more matches than we lose.”

Through his job as a director of Bluefin Sport, Miller often gets opportunities to play in pro-ams at big events and this year was no different.

He played on the same team as two-time major winner Kaymer in the Scottish Open at Renaissance Club before being in Sullivan’s group at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

He then had a day in the company of 2019 Women’s PGA winner Green in the Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links.

“It is fantastic playing with these people and it makes you realise the difference in quality between club golfers and top pros,” said the former Lothians champion.

“It would be a bit of an eye-opener for young players actually as they need to appreciate how good these players are - they’re in a different world.

“We’re happy when we shoot 66 or 67 round Duddy or Royal Burgess, but I reckon they’d be breaking 60.”

A message from the Editor: