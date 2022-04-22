Edinburgh Athletic Club runner proving to be best of British

He finished third overall in a thrilling grandstand sprint finish at the popular ‘Round The Houses’ 10km road race – held in Grangemouth for the first time since 2019. Almost 500 runners tookmpart in an event which doubled as the British Masters 10km championships and the Scottish East District 10km championships.
Whitaker had backing from John Lenehan, Myles Bax and Leon Johnson to land the two team titles. On a great day for the Capital club, Lenehan and Johnson also picked up individual age category medals.
Clubmates Sue Ridley, Karen Dobbie and Elaine Davies all excelled and picked up individual age-group medals. With backing from Sharyn Ramage, the Capital club’s ladies’ team also claimed the V45 team gold medals.
In what were energy-sapping conditions, the fast and challenging road race finished under the main grandstand inside the town’s athletics stadium. Edinburgh Athletic Club athletes were prominent in all age categories in the final results, colloecting a number of national and district medals achieved.
Next up for Edinburgh Athletic Club athletes on the road racing calendar is the Scottish 5km championships. Held at Edinburgh’s Cramond promenade, the prestigious event always attracts a huge, high-quality field of athletes. Racing gets under way from the Boardwalk café on Friday May 6 at 7:30pm.