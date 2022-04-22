Edinburgh Athletic Club runner proving to be best of British

He finished third overall in a thrilling grandstand sprint finish at the popular ‘Round The Houses’ 10km road race – held in Grangemouth for the first time since 2019. Almost 500 runners tookmpart in an event which doubled as the British Masters 10km championships and the Scottish East District 10km championships.

Whitaker had backing from John Lenehan, Myles Bax and Leon Johnson to land the two team titles. On a great day for the Capital club, Lenehan and Johnson also picked up individual age category medals.

Clubmates Sue Ridley, Karen Dobbie and Elaine Davies all excelled and picked up individual age-group medals. With backing from Sharyn Ramage, the Capital club’s ladies’ team also claimed the V45 team gold medals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Athletic Club's ladies claimed the V45 team gold medal

On what was a warm and humid day,

In what were energy-sapping conditions, the fast and challenging road race finished under the main grandstand inside the town’s athletics stadium. Edinburgh Athletic Club athletes were prominent in all age categories in the final results, colloecting a number of national and district medals achieved.