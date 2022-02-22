Talking today on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday, Dodds said: “My brain hasn’t had the energy to process it yet”.

“I think when I see my friends and family tonight, that will be the moment it will start to sink in”.

She added: “Not many people can say they’ve been to the Olympics, let alone be an Olympic champion, so I’m never going to take that for granted”.

She said: ”I feel incredibly proud of the girls and what they’ve achieved”.

“It shows all the hard work that we’ve put in”.

Jennifer Dodds picked up a Gold medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing as part of Eve Muirhead's victorious team. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Their path to gold was a rocky one. Last year, the women’s team failed to make the Olympic qualifying slots at the World Championships in Calgary.

In Beijing, the team made it through the round robins by the barest of margins and won their semi-final despite their coach, David Murdoch, giving less than a 10 per cent chance after a horror first end.

Dodds told the presenters that herself and curling partner Bruce Mouat had been curling for “around 15 to 18 days straight".

The pair qualified for the final four, but were beaten in the mixed doubles semi-final.

However, Edinburgh curler Mouat and the men’s curling team collected silver at the Beijing games.

Asked how she would be celebrating her victory, Dodds said: “I just can’t wait to spend time and celebrate with my friends and family”.

