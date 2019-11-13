Edinburgh divers enrolled on UK elite Olympic programme

James Heatly and Grace Reid

Capital athletes Grace Reid, James Heatly and Lucas Thomson have been selected alongside 22 others to be part of the British Diving World Class Programme (WCP) for the 2019/20 season as the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics gathers pace.

Reid is one of eight athletes on the Podium programme, with Heatly and Thomson on the Podium Potential programme. They will receive programme opportunities and targeted financial assistance from UK Sport.

Reid, inset, 23, went to Rio 2016 with Heatly, 22, and 18-year-old Thomson to make their Olympic debuts. All three are pushing hard for Tokyo selection.

British Diving national performance director Alexei Evangulov said: “I’m absolutely delighted by the strength and depth of the divers selected on to the programme as we go into the Olympic year.

“We aim to

ensure Great Britain’s standing as one of the top diving nations in the world.”