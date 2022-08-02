Fiona Burnet relishing Scotland's semi-final opportunity against Australia in Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Fiona Burnet , who plays for Wimbledon in London, is relishing the opportunity and said Monday's 11-0 victory over Kenya had lifted spirits after their controversial 1-0 defeat to New Zealand on Saturday.

“It showed our spirit and character that we put that aside and we concentrated fully on what we had to do against Kenya,” she said.

Australia are ranked No 3 in the world and won bronze at the recent World Cup. But Argyll-born Burnet, who netted twice against Keyna, is looking forward to it.

Scotland's women take on Australia, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “Playing Australia is a huge opportunity for us. We don't often get to play against a team as high in the rankings as they are and there is a lot we can take from the New Zealand game.

"Scoring a scored a lot of goals against Kenya was also a bonus so we'll see what happens against one of the best in the world."

There were two goals each for Burnet, Charlotte Watson and Sarah Jamieson with the rest single strikes. The Scots’ chances of making the semi-final now rest on beating Australia in their final pool match and even then that might not be enough.

Coach Chris Duncan said: “If somebody had said to me before the Commonwealth Games that we would have six points after three games then I would have been happy with that.

"It puts us in with a shout of a semi-final place on Wednesday. Yes, we are playing against Australia, but you never know in sport. We have a given ourselves a chance to get to the semi-final and we will do everything we can to take that opportunity."

Scotland’s men were within four minutes of beating South Africa with a 4-3 lead but failed to hold out and went down 5-4 at the final hooter.