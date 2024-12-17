The two time world champion, from Musselburgh, will play Dutchman Jeffrey De Graaf - here is when that match is due to be played...

Musselburgh’s Gary Anderson will begin his 2024/25 PDC World Darts Championship campaign against Jeffrey De Graaf of The Netherlands.

The 53-year old is a two time, back-to-back winner of the competition and is looking to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for a third time. He is currently amongst the bookmakers favourites to do so but would have to overcome the likes of reigning world champion Luke Humphries and teenage sensation Luke Littler among many other top players to do so.

Anderson is seeded in the competition which means he enters in the second round against the winner of a first round tie which was De Graaf who overcame Rashad Sweeting by three sets to one at the Ally Pally on Tuesday night. Sweeting was making history as the first player from the Bahamas to play at the event and gave a good account of himself but ultimately fell to De Graaf who last year made it to the the last 32 stage of the World Championships.

Here is when Anderson will take on De Graaf and at what time:

When will Gary Anderson play at the PDC World Darts Championship?

Gary Anderson will begin his 2024/25 PDC World Darts Championship campaign on Sunday, December 22. His match with Jeffrey De Graaf will be the third contest of the evening session which is also set to feature Dimitri van den Bergh, Ross Smith and Martin Schindler.

Sunday’s evening session will begin at 7pm. We do not know exactly when the match will start as it will depend on how long or short the first to bouts are but it is likely to be some time between 8pm and 9pm but could be later.

How to watch Gary Anderson at the PDC World Darts Championships

Anderson’s match, along with the entirety of the PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. All the action can also be streamed on the SkyGo app which is available to download in most mainstream app stores for Sky customers.

Non-Sky customers who want to watch the match can purchase a NowTV subscription.