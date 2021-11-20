Hockey: Grange hoping to narrow the gap on pace-setters Western

Dan Coultas, second from right, checks his position ahead of a penalty corner for Watsonians at Peffermill. Picture: Nigel Duncan

Western have an unbeaten nine-game record and have collected 25 points so far but Grange are tucked-in two points behind after a 6-4 win at Clydesdale last Sunday.

Grange entertain a revitalised Watsonians side who are on a high after clinching a place in the top six after their 5-0 midweek success at home to Menzieshill.

Third-placed Edinburgh University host early-season pace-setters Dunfermline Carnegie and the students have extended their unbeaten run to seven. However, the Fifers held high-flying Grange 3-3 last weekend.

Inverleith have slipped down to eighth and they host Kelburne who are two places and only a point behind.

The Tayside derby between Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers used to be a feature game but the clubs square-up on Saturday in the bottom two positions.

Wanderers have won one of their ten games for three points, scoring 13 goals and losing 49 but Grove only have one point from eight matches and have only scored five and lost 45.

FIXTURES:

Men's Premiership: Edinburgh University v Dunfermline Carnegie (Peffermill, 13.00); Clydesdale v Hillhead (Titwood, 13.30), Inverleith v Kelburne (Mary Erskine School, 14.00), Grange v Watsonians (Fettes Collegte, 15.00), Western v Uddingston : Auchenhowie, 15.00), Grove Menzieshill v Dundee Wanderers (Dawson Park, 15.40).