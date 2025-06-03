Mackerel are in off the Berwickshire coast

Mackerel fishing is really popular and Derek Anderson, boss of Aquamarine Charters, reports that the fish has now arrived in local waters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feathers are one of the best ways to catch the popular fish which is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids which are beneficial for heart health. The fish is also said to be a good source of protein and vitamins like vitamin D and B12 and minerals like selenium.

Anderson, boss of the Eyemouth-based fish and diving charter firm, confirmed that the mackerel fish have arrived and, to quote the skipper: “They are huge.”

Another bonus is that there are also some nice cod around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catching with Aquamarine Charters

Wind, during the last few weeks, has not assisted sailings, but Anderson said that he has availability on Sagittarius for large and small groups. Single anglers are also welcomed and the price remains at £50 per person if you have your own gear. Equipment can be hired.

Cast off is either 7.45am and 2pm weekends.

Incidentally, the coastline near Eyemouth offers fishing for species including coalfish, ling and pollock, plus mackerel and bass at the right time of the year.

Onshore, the Bass Rock Shore Angling League host round five of their summer league series at Seacliffe Beach near North Berwick on Wednesday, June 4.

Registration is at the toilet block from 6pm to 6.30pm and fishing is from 7pm to 10pm.

The car park charge is £5 and the post code is EH39 5PP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notification of a match in the series sponsored by equipment firm Tronixpro and hosted by the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers. It is at Dundee on Sunday, June 8.

Riverside Drive is the location and registration is from 7.30am to 8am with fishing from 9am to 2pm. The match is pegged and it is a catch and measure format. Release to 18cm. This match is pre-book only and contact Chris Horn on 07872 944807. Entry is £20, juniors £5