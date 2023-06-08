Nigel Duncan on fishing: Weight of giant carp landed at Eliburn revealed

Ben White purchased the Mainline Clones bait at West Lothian Angling before venturing to the four-acre water which has also been producing sizeable tench in recent days. Davie Matthew, one of the founder members of the popular fishery, said that tench up to 6lb and quality bream plus sizeable ide, perch and roach have been netted recently by day ticket holders and season ticket anglers.

The lake depths range from 4ft at the shallow end up to 9ft and maggot, worm, sweetcorn and boilies are among the most popular baits used by anglers on the 20-peg water. Matthew said anybody interested in a day permit should turn up and a bailiff will collect their cash. It is £7 for a day ticket and £2 for a child ticket which, said Matthew, was good value. Weeds have recently been cut, he said, and he added that now was a good time to fish as the carp were high in the water.

Meanwhile, Dalkeith team Black Bull A won Heat 4 of the Scottish Club Championship at Lake of Menteith in the event sponsored by lake bosses, Snowbee, Hope Embroidery, Glencairn Crystal, Thermo Fishers Scientific, Angus Angling, McLanachlan Transport and My Fishing Flies.

Ben White cradles Colin the carp after his capture at Eliburn in West Lothian

Tom McTaggart, secretary of the Scottish Anglers National Association Competition Clubs (SANACC), said the recent hot weather continued and the session was fished with a cloudless sky. The 36 anglers caught a total of 178 fish and the top team with 31 fish for 61lb 3.5oz was Black Bull FF AC A represented by Peter Allan (nine fish), Ian Wright (seven fish) and Mikey Burke (15 fish).

The team were all fishing floating lines and took their fish in the Kates Brae and Lochend area on a mix of muskins, diawl bachs, fabs and cat boobies. Close behind were Avonbank FC A from Millhall near Polmont with 29 fish for 57lb 13.9oz. William Brownlie (13 fish), Alan Martin (one fish) and George Telford (15 fish) did the business for them.

Harelaw FF B represented by Ross Murdoch (one fish), Adam Forrest (six fish) and Vic Donato (14 fish) were third with 21 fish for 42lb 10.8oz and Port Glasgow AC A, represented by Iain Lindsay (seven fish), Archie Blair (seven fish) and Derek Barclay (five fish) were fourth with 19 fish for 40lb 3oz. These four teams go through to the semi-final on August 11.

The heaviest fish weighed 3lb 13.5oz and was caught by Donato and the top six individuals qualify for the Champion of Champions on October 6 and they are George Telford (Avonbank) with 15 fish for 30lb 15.2oz, Mikey Burke (Black Bull) with 15 fish for 29lb 15.6oz, Vic Donato of Harelaw with 14 fish for 29lb 8.9oz, William Brownlie of Avonbank with 13 fish for 25lb 4.4oz, Peter Allan of Black Bull with nine fish for 17lb 5.3oz and Keith MacDonald of Port Ellen AC with eight fish for 16lb 13.3oz.

Steve Peterson who is giving casting lessons at the Edinburgh Angling Centre on July 1 and 2. Contributed by Edinburgh Angling Centre

Locally, Drumtassie boss Leanne Aitchison has confirmed a fly night competition on Saturday, June 24 from 7pm to 11pm with a £25 entry. No food is included but there will be a cash prize. The fishery is now open from 7am to 10pm.

Allandale Tarn is now open until 10.30pm on six days (closed Tuesday) and Iona Allan, the owner, says she is making popular braided indicators with even more colours, shapes and sizes. Nearby, Morton Fishings near Livingston are now open from 8am until 10pm but boats need to be back in harbour by 9pm.

In the Pentlands, Robert Ross, company secretary of Malleny Angling, said Harlaw has been producing fine fishing with dries, buzzer and nymph patters working well and bag limits have been the norm in recent weeks.Glencorse report that from June 7 they will be open some evenings as well as six days a week. See their website www.glencorsersv.co.uk.Meanwhile, two officials of West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) were prize guys at the second annual fisheries gathering organised by the Forth District Salmon Fishery Board at Kinbuck. Vice-chairman Fraser Thomson won the casting event with association chairman Jason Rennie in second place.

The organisation hosted another work party in conjunction with West Lothian Littler Pickers and this time the location was Harwood Water at Polbeth. Fish now have a channel to reach the upper reaches. The women only introduction to fly fishing course hosted by WLAA continues with casting at Pottishaw near Whitburn on Tuesday after the first session on fly tying at Mid Calder last week. Sadly, the first competition proposed for Kailzie Fishery near Peebles this Saturday has been cancelled through lack of interest.

A finished fly by one of the students on the women's course hosted by West Lothian Angling Association.

Elsewhere, two of Britain's leading casters are booked to appear in Edinburgh early next month. Steve Peterson from Northern Ireland and Andy Smith from England will be at the Simms/Scientific Anglers Weekend hosted by Edinburgh Angling Centre at their megastore at Granton on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

They will answer questions and give free lessons. Fly lines will also be available to test and anglers are welcome bring their own rods. The two-day event follows the highly-successful Tronix Pro weekend held last month at the same venue.The organiser said: "This is a rare opportunity for anglers to get experts to fine tune their technique."

Scott fly rods will be in store to test and the store will be open from 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday and 9am to 5pm on the Sunday. On to coarse fishing and Matchday Six of the summer series organised by Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club is today (SAT) at Orchill, near Auchterarder, but it may be on the Outer Snake Lake, a switch from the regular Alex's Pond.

Finally sea fishing and results from Sunday's match at Riverside Drive, Dundee, organised by the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers, were: longest fish, a 37cm flounder hooked by Simon Hogan, Zone A: 1, Simon Hogan; 2, John Taylor; 3,

Ron Harvey from Edinburgh watching a student at the West Lothian Angling Association ladies fly tying session

Michael Mcgloughlin; 4, Davy Neil; Zone B: 1, Gav Owen; 2, Ian Campbell; 3, Alan Combe; 4, Neil Cutler. The junior winner was Callum Strang.