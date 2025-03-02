Scotland retain status in FIH Nations Cup

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 04:37 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 10:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A dominating display from Scotland women ensured their place in the second tier of the FIH Nations Cup.

Ellie Mackenzie netted the game-clinching goal in the 2-0 victory over Canada in Chile and she then eyed a showdown with Japan with the focus now on securing Scotland’s highest ever world ranking.

The Surbiton player sent the ball home after 41 minutes, seven minutes after Watsonians striker Sarah Jamieson had broken the deadlock with a slick finish into the corner in a game Scotland dominated from the first whistle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The result means the Tartan Hearts retain their status in the FIH Nations Cup, the second tier of world women’s hockey, and they earned an astonishing 15 penalty corners during the 60 minutes.

Heather McEwan busy up front against CanadaHeather McEwan busy up front against Canada
Heather McEwan busy up front against Canada

They failed to make them count and Canada, ranked No 17 in the world, one place behind Scotland, almost made them pay. They had two breakaways in which they missed a golden chance at the far post and Scotland goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan denied them on the other.

The Tartan Hearts also survived a late scare when they were down to ten player with Fran Lonergan (Western Wildcats) yellow carded, but they kept their cool to subdue their desperate opponents.

Mackenzie said: “This was a really important win for us. A win against Japan (on Sunday) would earn us our highest ever ranking.

“Today, we got the result we wanted.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan made a crucial save as Scotland beat CanadaGoalkeeper Jessica Buchanan made a crucial save as Scotland beat Canada
Goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan made a crucial save as Scotland beat Canada

This was Scotland’s second win in the event in Chile after a 2-0 success in Pool B over Korea. They also lost 3-0 to Ireland and 3-1 to New Zealand.

Earlier, Japan edged Korea 5-4 in a thriller and coach Chris Duncan will urge his squad to make one final push in a bid to secure fifth spot in the tournament in Santiago.

Related topics:HeartsScotlandCanada
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice