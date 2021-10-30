Scottish Open Fly Fishing Championship - how to enter, how much it costs and prize money

Lachlan Peaston with his 13.5lb trout at Bowden Springs. Contributed by his father, Andrew.

The heats are Sunday, May 15, Sunday, May 29, Sunday, June 12 with the Grand Final on Sunday, September 4. There is a practice day on Saturday, September 3.

All heats and the final are at the Lake of Menteith and the entry fee is £70 for a heat and £40 for the final. To book contact Ben on 07462 148303 or email [email protected]

Ben Robertson, the organiser, revealed that the 2021 event ran at a loss and he added: "We are not in it to make money however it has to break even.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Taking this into consideration, I have had to increase the entry fee. However, your entry fee for the heat and final includes your fishing fee and food at the final."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team are due to host a fund raiser at Drumtassie tomorrow (Sunday). All are welcome and contact Leeanne at the fishery to book. There is a trophy for first, second and third and the cost is £25 including lunch.

Quint Glen, manager at the Lake of Menteith, popular with Lothians fishermen, says that currently the best areas are Hotel Bay, Stable Point and out from The Butts with the best methods stripping snakes or the bung and bug.

Bank fishing is due to close at Loganlea tomorrow (Sunday, October 31) but you need to book on 07412 079031 if you want to fish this weekend.

Fishing closes at Harlaw Reservoir tomorrow (Sunday) for the winter. The water will re-open on April 1, 2020 but Tweeddale near Gifford have confirmed a winter league with dates of November 6 and 20, December 4 and 18, January 8 and 22, February 5 and 19 and March 5 and 19. Entry is £20 and it is £20 per heat.

At Bowden Springs near Linlithgow, Lachlan Peaston aged 13 from West Linton recorded a 13.5lb rainbow plus a 10lb trout in his bag of six using an egg under a bung.

Billy Wilson, who recently landed a trout of over 15lbs at the water, netted ten with 11lb, 10lb and 8lb fish included. He was using a cruncher.

Ian Prentice hooked into a 12lb trout on a yellow dancer pattern and Mr Brownlee landing nine fish with the best an 11lb trout with cormorant, white rabbit and millennium bug used during the session.

Sea fishing now and the Bass Rock Shore Angling League's winter series is well under way. Jamie McHale won round four in the designated area between Belhaven and Whitesands.

Codling, flounder and rockling were landed and McHale brought one fish to scales at 4lb 11oz. He also won the heaviest bag award with Sean Gardner (North Berwick) second overall with three fish for 2lb 2oz.

Steve Biskup (North Berwick) hooked into two fish for 1lb 15oz for third position and fourth was Haddington angler James Ogilvie with three fish for 1lb 14oz.William Stafford from Edinburgh was fifth with one fish for 1lb 6oz and lugworm and mussels were among the best baits on a cold night.

Round five is on Wednesday, October 3. See the club's Facebook for details of registration and the area to fish.

Elsewhere, The Jim Boyd Memorial is on Sunday, November 7 (fishing 2pm to 8pm) at Stevenston Beach with registration from noon to 1pm. The registration point will be confirmed later.

It is a measure and return match with a 20cm minimum size limit, common eels 30cm and conger 100cm and set size fish cannot win the longest fish prize. Two hooks only and minimum size four hooks with a £15 entry.

Organisers say that it is pre-book only and all fish must be taken to the angler on the next peg to be measured and witnessed, not shown from a couple of yards away.

Also, The Iain Reid Two-Day Memorial is at Leven on November 13 and 14 and 60 pegs are available. Entry is £40 with lugworm and mackerel the only baits. Registration is from 9am to 10am at the Caravan Site, Leven Promenade car park on both days.

It is also a measure and return event with no size limits and it is hosted at Leven. Fishing is from 11am to 3pm on the Saturday and noon to 4pm on the Sunday with the presentation at Burt's Bar, Buckhaven, at 4.45pm on the Sunday. Contact David Dobbie on 07940 111 729 or Alan Combe 07872 899791.

Details of the Clyde Open Sweepstake have been confirmed. It is on Sunday, 28 November at Port Glasgow from 4pm to 8pm. It is a two-hook event with a 20cm limit. Entry is £15.

You must phone to book and the contacts are Ken Greason 0141 649 6269 and Jim Kilbride 07984 620 942.

At Eyemouth, Aquamarine Charters owner Derek Anderson has spaces on Tuesday, October 28 at 9am and November 2 at 7am and 1pm and November 3 at 7am. Six-hour trips and £40 per person.

Finally, The Sea Angling Classic, which claims to have the most valuable prize table ever offered in the UK, is confirmed from Wednesday, 15 June 3pm to Sunday, 19 June 6pm.Portsmouth is the hub and fishing is in The Solent. The event also incorporates shoreline clean-ups, marine research, educational workshops and conservation initiatives.

The recreational boat first prize is a fully-equipped Extreme 745 Game king and trailer with a Mercury V8 4.6lt Pro XS 250 and a Lowrance ultimate fishing system installed. Prizes go from first to 50th place and are being provided by event partners including Penn.

Anglers must be a minimum of 16 years-of-age and anglers are asked to undertake a minimum of one clean up operation where they live prior to the event.

This is a rod and line, catch, photograph, and release competition with a minimum of two anglers per boat and a maximum of four. Up to four rods per boat are allowed with up to three hooks per rod bait and artificial lures may be used. The cost is £250 per angler.

A message from the Editor: