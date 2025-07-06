Everything you need to know as world’s best gather in East Lothian - with one eye on Claret Jug

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a staggering prize fund of NINE MILLION US Dollars and a field boasting most of the world’s top players, the Genesis Scottish Open teeing off just outside Edinburgh on Thursday doesn’t take much selling. If you’re a golf fan eager to see the game’s elite doing battle in genuine links conditions, it promises to be one heck of a week at the Renaissance Club.

What do you need to know? We’ve got you covered, with a guide including top contenders, prize money and the best viewing spots on the course, including a bigger-than-ever ‘stadium hole’ guaranteed to generate a raucous atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Points, prizes, pound notes and Open places up for grabs

Why does this tournament matter so much? Well, let’s start with that whopping prize fund.

This year’s winner will pocket just shy of £1.2 million. As you’d expect from one of five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour, this is a serious business for the game’s elite professionals.

Then there are the Ryder Cup points on offer at a co-sanctioned event shared between the DP World Tour – that’s the European Tour, in old money – and the PGA Tour. For American and European players still vying to qualify for the greatest team event in golf, that’s a major attraction. Oh, the US-based players are also competing for 500 FedEx Cup points.

But, of course, the guys at the absolute top of the game are already pretty much guaranteed to be at Bethpage in September. They don’t need to worry about Ryder Cup points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The very best are also guaranteed to be competing for the Claret Jug at Portrush next week. For those yet to qualify for The Open Championship, however, there are three places on offer here for the leading non-exempt players who make the cut; it usually makes for a fascinating tournament-within-a-tournament come Sunday evening.

The players already targeting Open glory in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will also spend this week in East Lothian honing their links golf skills. Many an Champion Golfer of the Year has credited work done the previous week at ‘The Scottish’ for giving them an edge.

World No. 1 and defending champion MacIntyre among big name attractions

A history maker still chasing more glory. Eight of the world’s top ten. More Major titles than you could shake a seven-iron at. And a local hero looking to defend his title.

Where to start with the field assembled for this year’s Genesis Scottish Open? Well, probably with Rory McIlroy, whose nail-biting Masters triumph at Augusta in April saw him complete the clean sweep of major honours – one of only six golfers to ever have achieved the Grand Slam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be there, as will defending champion Robert MacIntyre. Having finished runner-up in the US Open just last month, our Bob will be among the favourites on home soil – and at Portrush.

Expect MacIntyre to be in one of the marquee groupings in a field boasting Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup greats all through the ranks. Although he could draw massive galleries regardless of his playing partners’ drawing power.

Must-visit viewing spots on stunning stretch of coastline

The stadium hole - the par-three sixth – is a great place to start and, while there is reserved seating for Ticket+ holders, plenty of room is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the first time, the entire hole is going to be surrounded by fans and big screens, including a new children’s viewing area. It’s pure theatre.

Read More Golf superstar commits to Scottish Open as he prepares to join Rory McIlroy in star studded event

There are loads of great vantage points all across the course, though. And you’ll recognise some of the more scene spots from TV coverage over recent years; there’s a reason why Visit Scotland stick an enormous sign in the background as players wend their way along the coast, with the 13th and 14th holes particular favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, of course, you can’t go wrong positioning yourself around the 17th and 18th greens. Especially on Sunday night. Be warned, though, that the reserved grandstand on 18 is already sold out for the final round.

Practical info - the stuff you need to know

The action starts on Thursday morning, with tickets – starting at £45 for adults – available on the DP World Tour website. There’s public parking on site, although use of public transport is encouraged.

For those travelling by train, there’s a free shuttle service from Longniddry station. And there’s a regular bus service from North Berwick that stops within a short walk of the course.

The weather forecast for the four days of tournament play looks fair enough, at the moment. But this is Scotland. So pack sunscreen AND carry a brolly.