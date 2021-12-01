Speed skater Elise Christie "shattered" as she looks set to miss Winter Olympics

Elise Christie says she her heart is "shattered" about missing out on the 2020 Winter Olympics

The 31-year-old former world champion short track skater has been struggling with an ankle injury all season and has trailed fellow Scot Kathryn Thomson in the World Cup qualifying events.

With only Great Britain' s leading points scorer set to be selected for the Games, Christie said her heart was "shattered".

One of Britain’s highest profile winter athletes, Christie had been hoping to land an elusive Olympic medal following repeated heartbreak and personal suffering in her previous attempts.

The skater suffered endured and disqualifications at her last two Olympic Games.

Christie has competed at three previous Olympics, but was disqualified in all three events in 2014 and a further two in 2018.

The 10-time European champion appeared resigned to her fate when she posted an emotional message alongside a picture of her in tears hugging fellow Olympic hopeful Thomson.

It read: “There's a lot to say, but for now... this photo speaks what I cannot say. The ankle injury I sustained set me back too far. My heart is shattered. So much love to all my supporters and fans. I’ll be back soon. X”

British Ice Skating has yet to officially confirm its finalised team and is awaiting clarity on exactly how many places they will have at the Games, but Christie is convinced she is out of contention.

Making it to China next year wasn’t just about being on the podium for Christie, however.

Speaking when she released her autobiography, ´Resilience´, in September, Christie said of the 2022 Winter Games: “It’s just about finishing the competition,” she said. “There is not one distance at the Olympic Games that I have finished.

“I know that physically I’m not going to be what I was, but I still have the ability to medal. But it won’t just be about medalling.