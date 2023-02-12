This year’s Super Bowl will take place on Sunday (February 12) and is the 57th so far since the annual NFL showdown first began in 1966.

The big game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The four-hour-long showdown set to kick off at 11.30pm UK time on Sunday, with the halftime show expected to take place roughly two hours later, at 1.30am on Monday morning.

The Super Bowl 2023 halftime show will mark Rihanna’s first live performance in over five years.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Edinburgh?

Venues showing the Super Bowl this Sunday include the Hard Rock Cafe on George Street, who are hosting a huge bash to celebrate the event.

Last year was a sellout, so book soon if you want a seat. The night starts at 9pm and alcohol will be served until 3am (pending license extension).

Entry is £29.50 and includes ‘Pick 2’ from our Big Game menu + 2 beers. Items on the menu include Nachos, Wings and ‘All American’ Sliders.

Tickets are also on sale now for Super Bowl LVII At Malones on Morrison Street.

Watch every exhilarating moment of the action live in 4k Ultra HD, from 8pm to 3am. Entry is just £5.

The kitchen is open, allowing punters to feast on classic Super Bowl snacks – including juicy American-style burgers and fries.Malones will be showing the game in its entirety from the pre-match build up, to the halftime show, right up until the final play.

Super Bowl LVII championship game on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Editorial 3D illustration

The Golf Tavern, just off Bruntsfield Links, is also showing the big game.

From the teams running on to the pitch right up until the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted, they’ll be showing every minute of Super Bowl 57 live alongside some all-American specials

The night starts at 9pm, but spaces are already filling fast – so book your seat now.

The Black Bull in the Grassmarket is also hosting a Super Bowl bash.

Booking is not essential and walk-ins are welcome – you can watch all the action and order from their Super Bowl inspired menu of hotdogs, nachos, dirty fries, wings and burgers all the way up until 1am.

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the annual NFL championship showdown which traditionally marks the end of the year’s football season by crowning the ultimate US winner.

The final sees two separate leagues of teams, aligned under the National Football Conference and American Football Conference, battle it out to be declared the overall top football team.

It came to exist as the result of a merger agreement between the NFL and rival American Football League (AFL) in 1966 for their best teams to compete for an overall US championship title.

How can I watch at home?

For anyone in the UK who wants to watch the Super Bowl 2023 and its halftime show, there are multiple options available. The entire event will be shown on ITV1 and Sky Sports, with the broadcast starting at 10.45pm on Sunday (February 12) with the halftime show expected to start at 1.30am on Monday (February 13).

You can also stream the event on ITVX, NowTV or if you have a NFL Game Pass.

Who is playing and who is performing at the Halftime Show?

This year sees the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

On announcing she is performing, Jay-Z, who signed the Barbadian singer when she was a teenager, said: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

No details about Rihanna’s performance have yet been revealed, but looking at her set time of 12 minutes, it's expected that a guest or two will join her on stage.