4. Hollie Davidson

Starting her career off playing professional rugby, a shoulder injury ended any hopes of progressing further and she turned her attentions to refereeing the game she loves. Working her way up the ranks, she was one of seven appointed to referee for the Rugby Seven in the 2020 Olympics. In 2022 her accomplishments have only grown as she led the first ever all-female officiating team in a men’s international game when Italy played Portugal. Her year was topped off when she also officiated the 2021 women’s Rugby World Cup final in November as New Zealand beat England.

Photo: MICHAEL BRADLEY