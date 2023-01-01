From football to lawn bowls, we have listed the top 10 personal sporting achievements by Edinburgh women in 2022.
Here are the ten 10 women who have did something amazing in 2022.
Eve Muirhead
2. Jennifer Dodds
The Scottish curler has had a fantastic year. Building on her success from 2021, when she won gold in the European and World Mixed Doubles Championships, she added added an Olympic gold to her collection in 2022. As part of GB team at the Beijing Winter Olympics, she helped thrash Japan 10-3 in the women’s final to end the country's 20-year wait for curling gold. On top of this, in recognition for her accomplishments, she was awarded an MBE in the 2022 birthday honours, the last honours granted by the Queen before her death.
3. Grace Reid
The Scottish diver had the best year of her career, winning multiple medals from all different types of competitions. Her first came in the World Aquatic Championships in Budapest as she won bronze in the mixed synchronised three metre springboard. She then won her second gold ever at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, executing a sensational forward 3½ somersaults routine to come out as the best in the same specialty. Her achievements continued a week later when she won bronze for GB in the European Aquatics Championship Team event to round off a great year.
4. Hollie Davidson
Starting her career off playing professional rugby, a shoulder injury ended any hopes of progressing further and she turned her attentions to refereeing the game she loves. Working her way up the ranks, she was one of seven appointed to referee for the Rugby Seven in the 2020 Olympics. In 2022 her accomplishments have only grown as she led the first ever all-female officiating team in a men’s international game when Italy played Portugal. Her year was topped off when she also officiated the 2021 women’s Rugby World Cup final in November as New Zealand beat England.
