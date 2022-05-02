Taking place over 17 days in the run up to the two-day final concluding on the May Bank Holiday Monday, the World Snooker Championship has long been a favourite fixture on the British sporting calendar for armchair potters.

Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible for the first time after the pandemic limited audiences.

And the 2022 tournament has already delivered plenty of entertainment, including a memorable maximum 147 break from Neil Robertson.

Just two players are left in contention for the coveted prize after Scotland’s John Higgins fell to England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan and Welshman Mark Williams lost out to England’s Judd Trump in a final frame thriller.

The opening two sessions of the final on Sunday saw O’Sullivan take command, opening up a 12-5 lead, meaning Trump will be looking to stage a comeback today.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final.

When is the World Snooker Championship final?

Ronnie O'Sullivan during his semi-final win on day fifteen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The final is the best of 35 frames (so the first to 18 wins) and takes place over four sessions, concluding on Sunday, May 2.

The penultimate session starts at 1pm today, followed by an evening session – if required – at 7pm.

Can I watch the final on television?

Both the BBC and Eurosport will provide coverage of all the final day’s play in full, live from The Crucible in Sheffield.

Judd Trump reacts after beating Mark Williams to reach the final during day fifteen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The programmes following the snooker will be delayed if the final runs on – like it did in 1985 when Denis Taylor famously beat Steve Davis in a final frame thriller that finished at 12.23am and was watched by a record audience of 18.5 million viewers.

Who has won the most World Championships?

Stephen Hendry holds the record for the most world titles in the modern era, having won the tournament seven times. He is also the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, and Ronnie O'Sullivan have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins this year’s tournament he’ll tie Stephen Hendry for the most titles.

How many 147s have there been at the World Snooker Championship?

There have only ever been 12 maximum breaks in the history of the competition, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, Cliff Thorburn and now Robertson have also achieved the feat once.

How much money will the winner get?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.

In addition, Neil Robertson will get £40,000 for his maximum 147 break, and will likely also win the price for the highest break in the tournament – an additional £15,000.