Steve Clarke’s side are preparing to face Hungary for a shot in the knockouts, which will mark the first time in the country’s history that Scotland will have progressed beyond the group stage of a major tournament.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has had limited time to make an impact so far, coming on for cameo appearances only as the Scots leave it all to fight for on the final day of the group stages. The transfer season is ongoing though and here are some of the top stories.

Rangers handed transfer advice

Rangers’ recruitment strategy has come under fire from Alan Hutton, who has urged his former side to get like rivals Celtic. The pundit believes the Gers are not signing experienced enough players to keep the heat on Celtic and firmly believes a younger profile striker will be targeted.

“They let five players go this year and brought in some players, but they’re all young and inexperienced. They haven’t played in the league and need time to adjust to how intense it is with the fans,” Hutton told the Daily Record.

“I thought they should’ve gone for Lawrence Shankland last season and I still think they should go for him this season, but I think they will look for a younger option. Recruitment needs to be better. For me there’s too much player turnover at Rangers, they need to build a settled team like at Celtic.”

Shankland finished the 2023/24 season as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer with a staggering 24 goals, contributing to his overall tally of 31 goals and eights assists across all competitions. The striker, who is currently at Euro 2024 with Scotland, has attracted plenty of attention recently and Hutton is one of many to believe he should leave Tynecastle this summer.

Scotland hero backed to receive summer interest

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller believes that Scott McTominay won’t be short of clubs looking to snap him up this summer following his performances on both the domestic and international stage. The midfielder scored a crucial goal against Switzerland to keep the Scots’ Euro 2024 hopes alive and Miller has weighed in on what could be waiting for him when he eventually returns home from Germany.

"There's definitely going to be a number of Premier League teams that would be interested in Scott McTominay, if he was to leave Manchester United this summer,” the ex-Rangers and Celtic star told Football Scotland

"If he was to leave, I've no doubt there'd be no shortage of takers for Scott. And there might be a better fit for him somewhere. You know, there might be somewhere he can have a more prominent role. You look at how integral he has been for the national team, and how important he's been for United this season when he has played... he's a player who'll never let you down.

"You can guarantee a certain level from him because that's the kind of character he is. You're always going to get work ethic, he's always going to give everything, and let's not dismiss his quality, by the way. He delivers a certain level of reliability in terms of his performance, and I'm sure there will be teams out there who would love to have Scott McTominay in their starting line-up every single week. And that will be a question for him, I'm sure."