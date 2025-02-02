The Edinburgh wrestler wowed fans with a surprise appearance in one of wrestling’s biggest events - before sending one superstar a message.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wrestler from Edinburgh had his name in lights on Saturday as he appeared in WWE’s iconic Royal Rumble match.

The event taking place in Indianapolis this year is famed for shocks, twists and unexpected cameos from a whole host of famous face. It was a stacked card this year with the arguably greatest to ever do it, John Cena, taking part in his final Rumble before retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there was CM Punk, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and more who were all slated for the event. But TNA champion Hendry came out to a huge pop at number 15 in the 30-man battle, just weeks after WWE announced a “multi-year partnership aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling Stars.”

Hendry has already featured on NXT shows within WWE, but this was his maiden main roster pay-per-view event. Earlier this month, the Edinburgh Evening News questioned Hendry on whether he would appear in the match but the secret was out as ‘Say his Name’ blared out across the arena.

Jey Uso won the match in a shock result, eliminating Cena to win. After the event when speaking with WWE’s in-house media team, Hendry shared some words of wisdom from the iconic Cena, but then sent a dagger at Reigns who put him out the Rumble over the top rope.

The Hearts-supporting battler said: “It’s unusual for Joe Hendry to be at a loss for words, but say his name, and he appeared here in Indianapolis at the biggest Royal Rumble of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Roman Reigns, congrats. You threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths. But before I go, I do want to share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena.

“He gave me four words, and it was, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name. We are in an era where anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling. You saw tonight, if enough people say his name, he will appear. Anywhere, any time, any show.”