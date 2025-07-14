The British and Irish Lions are preparing for the first test in a three-match series with Australia.

The waiting is almost over as the British and Irish Lions put the final touches to their preparations for their first test with Australia.

After falling to a defeat against Argentina in Dublin in the opening match of the summer, Andy Farrell’s men have remained perfect since arriving down under with wins against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies and an Invitational Au & NZ VX. During that time Farrell’s squad has been hampered by some injuries but there remain some big calls for the Lions head coach to make as his side prepare to go head-to-head with the Wallabies for the first time in a three-test series.

Where and when does the first test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions take place?

The first test will take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, July 19 and kick off is at 8pm local time, 11am BST. So it’s a morning feast of Rugby for Lions supporters as the long wait for the first test finally comes to an end.

What is the latest team news ahead of the first test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions?

Ewan Ashman, Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland have been called up by the British and Irish Lions. | Scottish Rugby

The Scottish representation in the current Lions squad has been increased after Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham were all called up after representing Scotland during their Pacific tour. However, Sutherland and Ashman will remain with Gregor Townsend’s men until after Saturday’s clash with Samoa and will link up with the Lions following that match. Edinburgh Rugby winger Graham has already left the Scotland camp in New Zealand and will join the Lions squad immediately. However, all three Scotland stars have been called into the squad as cover for the tour match with First Nations & Pasifika XV and that will take place on Tuesday, July 22.

A Lions statement read: “Scottish trio Rory Sutherland (Lion #840), Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham will join the Lions squad to provide cover for the First Nations & Pasifika XV fixture. All three are part of Scotland's squad currently in New Zealand preparing for a fixture against Samoa. Graham will join the Lions squad today while Sutherland and Ashman will join the squad in Melbourne on Sunday.”

Elsewhere in the squad, a head injury suffered by Ireland centre Garry Ringrose could force a change in what arguably would have been Farrell’s strongest starting XV. Will Stuart could have done enough to land a place at tighthead and Farrell faces a big decision over Tadhg Furlong’s involvement. Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park have surely sewn up the half-back line and there appears to be a straight shoout-out between Ireland’s Bundee Aki and Scotland’s Sione Tiopulotu to partner the impressive Huw Jones at centre. An injury to Blair Kinghorn will be assessed before any decision is made over whether he can carry his form from tour matches into the eagerly anticipated first test.

What has Darcy Graham said about his British and Irish Lions call-up?

SNS Group

He told the Scotland Rugby website: “When I found out it was about 1.30am back home so I phoned my Mum and it kept ringing and ringing. When she finally answered she was panicking as she hadn’t a clue what was going on. They were buzzing and she woke my brothers up to tell them. It’s been some 24 hours for the family as my sister just had a baby girl. I’m gutted not to be finishing the Scotland tour but all of the boys have been really supportive and they’re buzzing for me so it’s exciting times.”

Where and when can I watch Australia v British and Irish Lions?

Getty Images

Sky Sports have the television broadcasting rights for the tour and are showing every tour match and test match. The first test with the Wallabies will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Coverage gets underway live from the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane at 10am, an hour before the test series officially gets underway.

