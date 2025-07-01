Emotional Scotland star reflects on 'dream' British and Irish Lions call-up

Ben White poses with a Lions jersey just before leaving the Scotland camp and flying to Australia. | Scottish Rugby

Scotland star Ben White received a later call-up to the British and Irish Lions squad that are currently touring Australia.

Scotland star Ben White as admitted he is struggling to believe he has been called into the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour to Australia.

The Toulon scrum-half was left out of Andy Farrell’s initial selection but has now been handed an unexpected opportunity after Wales star Tomos Williams suffered a tour-ending hamstring injury when scoring a try in Saturday’s 54-7 win in a tour match with Western Force.

White had been prepared for Scotland’s summer tour to the Pacific during a training camp in New Zealand - but has now arrived in Australia to link up with the Lions squad and will hope to play some part in warm-up fixtures against the likes of the Waratahs and Brumbies before a three-test series against Australia gets underway later this month.

Reflecting on the last 48 hours, White told the Scottish Rugby website: “It’s pretty crazy and it’s not sunk in yet to be honest. He (Andy Farrell) called me this morning and I’ve not stopped shaking since. It’s an incredible honour. I called my Mum and Dad straight away. They were incredibly proud and it was an amazing phone call to have.

“It’s something you dream of but not something you think you’ll do. Along your rugby journey there are a lot of people who help you to be where you, especially your family so I’m incredibly grateful (for the opportunity). There are a fair few Scottish boys in the squad so it’ll be good to see them again and meet the guys I don’t know too well. I’m really excited to get to know everyone and get going.”

Sale Sharks scrum-half Gus Warr has now linked up with the Scotland squad that are currently preparing to face the Maori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa after making his senior international debut in a victory against Canada just over a year ago. Rory Hutchinson has also been called into the squad after Matt Currie was ruled out through injury.

Who is in the Scotland squad for the Pacific tour this summer?

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend's contract expires in April 2026. | SNS Group

Backs

Fergus Burke – Saracens, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors, Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby, Arron Reed – Sale Sharks, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors, Gus Warr – Sale Sharks

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Cameron Henderson – Leicester Tigers, Alec Hepburn – Scarlets, Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers, Alexander Masibaka –Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente, Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors, Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints, Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby, Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens, Fin Richardson – Glasgow Warriors, Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby, George Turner – Kobelco Kobe Steelers, Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors

