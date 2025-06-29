Country: Englandplaceholder image
British & Irish Lions starting XV for first test v Australia - according to the stats experts

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 29th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST

The stats experts at Opta have revealed their British and Irish Lions starting XV for the first test against Australia.

There is just under a month to go until the British and Irish Lions face Australia in the first test of an eagerly anticipated series down under.

Andy Farrell’s side got their preparations underway on a low note last weekend as they suffered a defeat against Argentina at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium - but their focus quickly turned towards a series of warm-up fixtures down under that kicked off with a meeting with Western Force on Saturday.

Ahead of the first test in Brisbane next month, the Lions will also face Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies and performances in those games will help Farrell select his starting side for the first meeting with the Wallabies.

But who is expected to start in the first test? We take a look at a stats-based XV selected by the experts at Opta.

Country: Ireland

1. 2. Dan Sheehan

Country: Ireland | AFP via Getty Images

Country: England

2. 3. Will Stuart

Country: England | Getty Images

Country: England

3. 4. Maro Itoje (captain)

Country: England | Getty Images

Country: Ireland

4. 5. Tadhg Beirne

Country: Ireland | Getty Images

