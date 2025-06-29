There is just under a month to go until the British and Irish Lions face Australia in the first test of an eagerly anticipated series down under.

Andy Farrell’s side got their preparations underway on a low note last weekend as they suffered a defeat against Argentina at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium - but their focus quickly turned towards a series of warm-up fixtures down under that kicked off with a meeting with Western Force on Saturday.

Ahead of the first test in Brisbane next month, the Lions will also face Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies and performances in those games will help Farrell select his starting side for the first meeting with the Wallabies.