The British and Irish Lions will head to Australia this summer for a three-test series - here are the kick off times Down Under and in the UK.

The squad is announced, the plans are in place, now it’s time for the final preparations for the British and Irish Lions to unite for their summer tour to Australia.

Not since the summer of 2013 has a Lions squad ventured down under as Warren Gatland’s men claimed a 2-1 win against the Wallabies thanks to a remarkable 41-16 victory at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in the final test of a three-match series.

Andy Farrell, the British and Irish Lions head coach, with his assistants. | Getty Images

After head coach Andy Farrell named a Lions squad full of pace, power and talent on Thursday afternoon, there are high hopes for another series win down under against an Australia side that are currently sat in eighth place in the world rankings after suffering defeats to Scotland and Ireland in the autumn.

But where and when can you catch the British and Irish Lions in action this summer?

Who do the British and Irish Lions play in their warmup fixtures this summer?

Duhan van der Merwe joins his close friend Pierre Schoeman in celebrating his Lions call-up. | SNS Group

The Lions will play one warmup game in Ireland before travelling down under for the final part of their preparations for the tour in Australia. Argentina will provide the opposition at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for a game that will take place on Friday, June 20 with an 8pm (BST) kick-off.

That will be followed by a quartet of warmup games that will take place in Australia as Andy Farrell takes the first steps in selecting his starting side for the first test against the Wallabies. A visit to Perth’s Optus Stadium will see the Lions take on Western Force on Saturday, June 28 (11am BST) before they visit Queensland Reds on Wednesday, July 2 (11am BST). NSW Waratahs provide the opposition at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium three days later (11am BST) before a hectic week is rounded off with a meeting with ACT Brumbies at Canberra’s GIO Stadium on Saturday, July 12 (11am BST). The last warmup game before the first test comes on Saturday, July 19 (11am BST) as Farrell’s men take on an Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV at the Adelaide Oval. The Lions will also face First Nations & Pasifika XV a the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday, July 22 (11am BST).

Where and when do the British and Irish Lions v Australia test matches take place this summer?

Duhan van der Merwe played for the Lions against South Africa in 2021. | Getty Images

Australia v British and Irish Lions first test

The eagerly anticipated first test match of the summer will arrive on Saturday, July 19 as the Wallabies and Lions go head-to-head down under for the first time since 2013. The first test will take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp stadium and kick-off will take place at 11am (BST).

Australia v British and Irish Lions second test

This could prove to be a pivotal and potentially decisive clash that will take place in the historic setting of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The second test will take place on Saturday, July 26 and kick-off has been scheduled for 11am (BST).

Australia v British and Irish Lions third test

A possible decider, a chance for either side to claim a clean sweep or an opportunity to regain some pride. Who knows what lies in wait for the third and final test of the series. This will take place on Saturday, August 2 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium with an 11am kick-off (BST).

