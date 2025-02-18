Gregor Townsend’s side will play four matches in November at as yet un announced venues including a test against the mighty All Blacks.

Scotland have announced their 2025 Autumn Nations Test Series opponents including the latest visit of the All Blacks in November.

The four match series will take place between November 1 and November 23 in Scotland although the specific venues for the fixtures have yet to be confirmed. As well as New Zealand they will also be taking on the USA, Argentina and Tonga.

The match against the USA, the first to take place in Scotland since 2000, will be first up on Saturday, November 1 followed by the fixture with New Zealand on Saturday, November 8. Next up will be Argentina on Sunday, November 16 with the series concluding against Tonga on Sunday, November 23. Here is the full fixture list including kick off times:

Saturday 1 November: Scotland v USA, 5:40pm kick-off

Saturday 8 November: Scotland v New Zealand, 3:10pm kick-off

Sunday 16 November: Scotland v Argentina, 3:10pm kick-off

Sunday 23 November: Scotland v Tonga, 1:40pm kick-off

How important are the 2025 Autumn Nations Test Series fixtures?

Scotland will be expected to run out comfortable winners in the first and last matches against USA and Tonga and, although they will provide tough tests, it’s really all about the two middle matches. Scotland have played the All Blacks 32 times since 1905 and have never once beaten them.

The chance to become the first Scotland side to win a test against New Zealand in over 100 years would be an incredible moment of history for the current crop of players. The last meeting was in 2022 with the All Blacks winning 31-23.

Despite that, it’s the match with Los Pumas that is unquestionably the most important of the four as it could have a direct and major impact on Scotland’s 2027 Rugby World Cup group. The expanded tournament now sees six groups rather than the previous four and the top six nations in the world rankings at the time of the draw will be top seeds.

That means Scotland, who currently sit seventh in the world rankings, need to move up one place to be a top seed and avoid being drawn in a group with the likes of Ireland or South Africa. The draw is set to take place in January 2026 and with Argentina sitting fifth in the rankings at this moment in time a win could be enough to move Scotland above them - depending on how the remaining Six Nations fixtures go and their match with the All Blacks.

Scotland to face Māori All Blacks this summer

As well as the Autumn Nations Test Series, it has also been confirmed that Scotland will take on Māori All Blacks as part of their 2025 summer tour, at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei. The tour is set to kick off on Saturday 5 July, and will be the first time the sides have met since 2000.

The Māori All Blacks, previously called the New Zealand Maori, are a side made up of players from representative teams from New Zealand Rugby Union, and a prerequisite for playing is that the player has Māori whakapapa (genealogy).