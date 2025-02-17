The latest squad news ahead of Scotland's Six Nations clash against England this weekend.

Scotland have made further changes to their Six Nations squad with three players joining their ranks ahead of this weekend’s Calcutta Cup clash with England in London.

Gregor Townsend’s side have endured a mixed start to this year’s competition after kicking off with a home win against Italy before falling to a Murrayfield loss against reigning champions Ireland seven days later. All eyes now turn towards Twickenham as Scotland look to return to winning ways and claim the Calcutta Cup for the fifth consecutive years.

Ahead of the game, Alexander Masibaka has returned to French club Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente after he was called up ahead of the Italy win and George Horne is yet to link up with the Scotland squad after suffering a facial injury during Glasgow’s United Rugby Championship win against Dragons on Saturday. Matt Currie will not be available for the England game after he suffered a concussion during Edinburgh’s meeting with Zebre over the weekend. Scotland Rugby have also confirmed Ross McCann, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath have been called into the squad ahead of the trip south of the border.

There was a significant update on the progress of key duo Darcy Graham and Finn Russell after they were involved in a sickening clash during the defeat against Ireland. Both players have been subjected to World Rugby’s concussion protocol over the last ten days and could return to training before the end of the week before a final decision will be made over their involvement at Twickenham.

Who is in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations meeting with England?

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby, Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Darge – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors, Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Cameron Henderson – Leicester, Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers, Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax, Jack Mann – Glasgow Warriors, D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby, Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby, Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby

Backs (18)

Fergus Burke – Saracens, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints, Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors, Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse, Ross McCann – Edinburgh Rugby, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby, Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby, Arron Reed – Sale Sharks, Finn Russell - Bath Rugby, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors, Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby, Ben White – Toulon

