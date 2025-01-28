Making a positive start to their latest Six Nations campaign will be essential for Scotland if they are to achieve success in the competition’s current format for the first time.

Not since the final Five Nations in 1999 has a Scottish side claimed success as Jim Telfer’s men secured an opening day home win against Wales before edging out England on points difference to top the table after winning three of their four fixtures.

Since the introduction of Italy into the following year’s competition, Scotland are yet to experience Six Nations glory - but there are some hopes they can see off the challenges of pre-tournament favourites France and Ireland to lift the famous championship trophy.

With just days to go until Scotland face Italy at Murrayfield and get their bid for success underway, we take a look back at how they have fared in their opening fixtures since the first Six Nations was held in 2000.

2000: Italy 34-20 Scotland Despite tries from Gordon Bulloch and Martin Leslie, Ian McGeechan's side fell to a defeat against Italy, who were making their bow after being added to the Five Nations.

2001: France 16-6 Scotland Two penalties from Kenny Logan were all Scotland had to show from an opening day defeat against a strong France side.

2002: Scotland 3-29 England A Jason Robinson-inspired England claimed the Calcutta Cup with a 29-3 win at Murrayfield on the opening day of the 2002 Six Nations.