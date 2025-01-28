Making a positive start to their latest Six Nations campaign will be essential for Scotland if they are to achieve success in the competition’s current format for the first time.
Not since the final Five Nations in 1999 has a Scottish side claimed success as Jim Telfer’s men secured an opening day home win against Wales before edging out England on points difference to top the table after winning three of their four fixtures.
Since the introduction of Italy into the following year’s competition, Scotland are yet to experience Six Nations glory - but there are some hopes they can see off the challenges of pre-tournament favourites France and Ireland to lift the famous championship trophy.
With just days to go until Scotland face Italy at Murrayfield and get their bid for success underway, we take a look back at how they have fared in their opening fixtures since the first Six Nations was held in 2000.
