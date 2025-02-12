Several familiar faces are said to be in the running to replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach.

A number of Scottish Rugby’s top coaches have been linked with the vacancy as Wales head coach after Warren Gatland confirmed he was stepping down with immediate effect on Tuesday.

The former All-Blacks hooker has come under increasing criticism in recent weeks and has now revealed his decision to step down after his side suffered an awful start to the Six Nations as defeats to France and Italy meant his side have now lost their last 14 test matches.

In a statement released on the WRU website, Gatland said: “I would like to thank the WRU Board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament. We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change”.

“I’ve reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans.”

The WRU confirmed Cardiff Rugby head coach Matt Sherratt has been appointed as interim head coach to lead Wales in the final three matches of the Six Nations as they face a visit to Scotland that is sandwiched between home games with reigning champions Ireland and England. However, several familiar faces are said to be in the running to replace Gatland on a permanent basis when this year’s tournament comes to a close next month.

WalesOnline have reported the WRU have already held ‘tentative talks’ with Leicester Tigers head coach Michael Cheika, who is said to leave the English Premiership side at the end of the season. Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy, who is viewed as a key figure within Gregor Townsend’s staff, and Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby are also in the running. Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith is also rated amongst the favourites after leading his side to their United Rugby Championship Final win against South African side Vodacom Bulls last year. Verne Cotter, who was Scotland head coach prior to Townsend, is another name suggested as a possible target for the WRU as they aim to name Gatland’s successor ahead of a summer international double-header against Japan.

