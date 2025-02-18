England v Scotland: Six Nations ticket info, live TV details, latest team news

All of the latest news as Scotland prepare to face England in this Six Nations this weekend.

Scotland will hope to extend their recent dominance of Calcutta Cup clashes and kickstart their Six Nations campaign with another win against England this weekend.

After kicking off their campaign with a home win against Italy, Gregor Townsend’s men fell to a 32-18 loss against reigning champions Ireland earlier this month and will head to Twickenham on Saturday looking to return to winning ways. Their recent record against their old rivals certainly suggests there is a strong chance they can claim the points after Scotland took the honours in their last five meetings with England.

An intriguing clash lies in wait as the famous Calcutta Cup is up for grabs for the 143rd time in history - and here is everything you need to know ahead of Scotland’s visit south of the border.

What has Gregor Townsend said about England v Scotland?

“Its probably too early to say” said Townsend when asked if he felt England were a more improved side from recent defeats to Scotland. “I know they played really well against Ireland last year, two weeks after we’d played them. Then they were very competitive against the All Blacks in the summer. They then had three very close games at Twickenham against quality opposition although they lost them all. And they started really well against Ireland two weeks ago, and they had a great win [against France]. So they’re obviously competitive in every game they play. They’re always going to have strengths - they’ve got some brilliant players throughout their system and they’ll be full of confidence next time they play.”

What is the latest team news ahead of England v Scotland?

Scotland have added three players to their ranks ahead of the visit to Twickenham. Ross McCann, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath have been called into the squad ahead of the trip south of the border. Alexander Masibaka has returned to French club Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente. George Horne is yet to link up with the Scotland squad after suffering a facial injury during Glasgow’s United Rugby Championship win against Dragons on Saturday. Matt Currie will not be available for the England game after he suffered a concussion during Edinburgh’s meeting with Zebre over the weekend.

England have recalled Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt and Alex Coles and Henry Pollock have also been added to the squad, with Curtis Langdon and Alex Lozowski dropping out.

What is the Calcutta Cup?

Scotland’s annual battle with old rivals England sees the Calcutta Cup up for grabs. Scotland are the current holders after an inspired display from hat-trick hero Duhan van der Merwe helped Gregor Townsend’s side to a 30-21 win at Murrayfield in February 2024. However, it is England who hold the most wins after lifting the cup in 82 of the 129 games.

Is England v Scotland live on television?

Yes, the ITV and BBC are sharing the rights to this year’s Six Nations. ITV are broadcasting all of their Six Nations games on free-to-air television and there is where you will be able to watch Scotland’s game at Twickenham. The broadcast of Saturday’s meeting with England will get underway at 4pm on ITV and STV, 40 minutes before kick-off at Twickenham. The game is also available to watch online via the ITVX app and website.

Are tickets still available for England v Scotland?

No, all tickets have been sold as a crowd of 82,000 will be on hand to witness the oldest rivals in world rugby go head-to-head.

