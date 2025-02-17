Dramatic draw and Duhan magic: Scotland's last 10 Six Nations clashes with England

By Mark Carruthers
Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST

Scotland will face England in their latest Calcutta Cup clash this weekend.

Scotland will hope to bounce back from their Six Nations defeat against reigning champions Ireland when they meet old rivals England this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s men kicked off their latest bid to win the Six Nations for the first time with a hard-earned home against a dangerous Italy side before Ireland claimed a 32-18 win at Murrayfield earlier this month on a day when Scotland’s main concern was a serious looking injury to wing star Darcy Graham.

A renewal of the oldest rivalry in world rugby will come this weekend when Scotland travel to Twickenham with the aim of seeing off England once again and lifting the Calcutta Cup for the fifth consecutive year. But what of the last ten meetings between the old enemies? There have been some dramatic affairs at both Twickenham and Murrayfield as Scotland and England have looked to land a blow on their rivals and claim the bragging rights.

Duhan van der Merwe was the star of the show as his hat-trick of tries led Scotland to the Calcutta Cup.

1. 2024: Scotland 30-21 England

Duhan van der Merwe was the star of the show as his hat-trick of tries led Scotland to the Calcutta Cup.

The pace and power of Van der Merwe and the boot of Finn Russell helped Scotland to a famous win at Twickenham.

2. 2023: England 23-29 Scotland

The pace and power of Van der Merwe and the boot of Finn Russell helped Scotland to a famous win at Twickenham.

A late Finn Russell penalty edged Scotland to a win at Murrayfield.

3. 2022: Scotland 20-17 England

A late Finn Russell penalty edged Scotland to a win at Murrayfield.

Van der Merwe and Russell were instrumental once again as Scotland claimed a win at Twickenham.

4. 2021: England 6-11 Scotland

Van der Merwe and Russell were instrumental once again as Scotland claimed a win at Twickenham.

