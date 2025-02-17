Dramatic draw and Duhan magic: Scotland's last 10 Six Nations clashes with England

Gregor Townsend’s men kicked off their latest bid to win the Six Nations for the first time with a hard-earned home against a dangerous Italy side before Ireland claimed a 32-18 win at Murrayfield earlier this month on a day when Scotland’s main concern was a serious looking injury to wing star Darcy Graham .

A renewal of the oldest rivalry in world rugby will come this weekend when Scotland travel to Twickenham with the aim of seeing off England once again and lifting the Calcutta Cup for the fifth consecutive year. But what of the last ten meetings between the old enemies? There have been some dramatic affairs at both Twickenham and Murrayfield as Scotland and England have looked to land a blow on their rivals and claim the bragging rights.