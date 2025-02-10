It was another Six Nations win for Ireland over Scotland and the Munster flanker had a message for Scotland fans in the aftermath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony has called the booing directed at him when exiting the Murrayfield pitch on Sunday as ‘one of the biggest compliments’ he has ever received.

It’s safe to say the Munster flanker has not endeared himself to Scotland fans over the years and it doesn’t help matters that they have had to wait so long to see their team beat him and his international teammates. Sunday’s 32-18 win for the reigning Six Nations champions was their 11th straight victory in all competitions over the Scots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Mahony came off in the second half to a chorus of boos from the home supporters. After the match, the 35-year old posted to his Instagram with a response.

He said: “Always great to win in an Irish jersey but particularly in Murrayfield. I’d like to say a special thanks to the crowd yesterday for the boos coming off the pitch. One of the biggest compliments I’ve ever received. Thank you.”

Ireland once again sit top of the Six Nations table as the only team to have won both of their opening matches (against England and Scotland) in 2025. Scotland, England, France and Italy have all won one each while Wales sit bottom with just a losing bonus point which they picked up in their defeat in Rome on Saturday.

Scotland’s next match comes in a fortnight’s time when they head to Twickenham looking for a historic fifth Calcutta Cup success in a row. Their chances of winning the tournament are hanging by a thread, as is always the case following a first loss of the competition, but Gregor Townsend’s side could still find themselves in contention if they are able to win their remaining three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will be easier said than done though with difficult trips to London and Paris either side of the visit of struggling Wales to Murrayfield next month. Another Calcutta Cup win will go a long way to healing some, but certainly not all, of the disappointment of losing yet again to the Irish.