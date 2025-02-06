The legend is set to take on two roles at Scotland vs Ireland in the Six Nations this week amid his battle with terminal cancer.

Sir Chris Hoy is set to take on two roles as part of the pre-match preparations for Scotland vs Ireland.

The latest match in the Six Nations for Gregor Townsend’s side comes this weekend after edging past Italy last weekend. Ahead of it, the Olympic legend from Edinburgh will deliver the match ball and drive the Lead the Legends car as, Scotland’s team bus makes its way to Murrayfield.

It was made public by Hoy that his cancer diagnosis is terminal and his new venture, Tour de 4 ride, is looking to alter the perception of those people living with stage 4 cancer. It will also help raise funds for UK cancer charities.

A statement from Scottish Rugby on Hoy’s involvement reads: “Six-time Olympic Gold medallist and 11-times world champion Sir Chris Hoy will be back at Scottish Gas Murrayfield this Sunday delivering the match ball for the game against Ireland.

“Sir Chris Hoy will also be driving the Lead the Legends car, brought to you by Arnold Clark, at the front of the Scotland team bus arrival. Sir Chris has recently made public a terminal cancer diagnosis in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“Having recently shared his personal health news, Sir Chris has launched a charity fundraiser to help people who also have terminal cancer to see it is possible to live well and lead a happy life alongside receiving a devastating diagnosis. Sir Chris’s new Tour de 4 ride, aims to help to change the perception of people living with stage 4 cancer, while also raising vital funds for UK cancer charities.

“He is also a proud supporter of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Doddie Aid and on Sunday, the match ball he will deliver is being transported from Dublin by the champion of Doddie Aid, former Scotland captain and Doddie’s team-mate, Rob Wainwright.

“A stand-off in his school days at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, Sir Chris’s feats in the velodrome have earned him a special place in the affections of the Scottish Gas Murrayfield crowd.

“Following his silver medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, he was among the medallists invited to a parade at the home of Scottish Rugby. Fast forward six years, his gold and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, meant Sir Chris was again at the heart of celebrations as Scotland supporters at Scottish Gas Murrayfield cheered him to the rooftops during the match against the Barbarians. In 2008, he was also in attendance as Scotland took on the All Blacks.”