The British and Irish Lions prepare for their second test match of three against Australia.

After last weekend’s all important first test win, the Lions will now look ahead to their second match against the Aussies. Tries from Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Curry and Dan Sheehan, as well as some pin point accurate kicking from Finn Russell, were enough to spur the Lions on to victory, as they won the match 27-19.

The Lions then faced First Nations & Pasifika XV earlier this week and emerged victorious by the narrow margin of 24-19. The match was Darcy Graham’s first in a Lions jersey, however it was short but sweet. The Scottish winger got off to a dream start, scoring a try just ten minutes into his debut but then disaster struck as he went off, visibly distraught, with an ankle injury, putting an end to the rest of his tour.

After the disaster in Dublin in their first match of this series against Argentina, the British and Irish Lions have gone undefeated since, so Andy Farrell’s side will be looking to continue this form, going into the second test. Should the Aussie’s pull off a victory, a third test decider would follow in Sydney next weekend.

Where and when does the second test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions take place?

The second test of the series will take place on Saturday, July 26th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Kick off is scheduled for 11am UK time (8pm local time).

Where can I watch Australia v the British and Irish Lions?

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Coverage gets underway in Melbourne at 9:30am UK time.

What is the latest team news ahead of the second test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions?

Andy Farrell has made seven changes to the Lions squad with Bundee Aki, Ollie Chessum and Andrew Porter all being added to the starting XV. Aki will replace Scotland captain, Sione Tuipulotu, who dropped out of the squad entirely due to a tight hamstring. Scotland fans will be pleased to know however, that Aki will start in the midfield alongside Huw Jones, who himself was unlucky not to score against Australia last week after having a try ruled out in the first half.

Farrell has also made changes to the bench as Scotland and Toulouse full back, Blair Kinghorn is added to the second test. Kinghorn joins Jac Morgan, James Ryan and Owen Farrell as new additions to the squad.

Scotland’s talisman and stand out player for the Lions so far, Finn Russell also keeps his place in the team. The fly-half looks to be back to his best in a Lions shirt, with some scintillating passes and pin-point accurate kicks in the first test.

British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jac Morgan, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Blair Kinghorn