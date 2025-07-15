British & Irish Lions predicted starting XV for first Australia test with five Scotland stars named

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 15th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST

Andy Farrell will name his first test squad to take on the Wallabies later this week after a successful fortnight of warm up fixtures.

The British & Irish Lions are undefeated since landing on Australian soil and it’s now time for head coach Andy Farrell to select his starting XV and replacements for the first of the three match test series against the Wallabies.

Several players have put their hands up and impressed in the warm up fixtures so far, giving Farrell a tough choice in a number of positions. We are predicting the first test will feature a heavily Irish influenced squad with a back line made up largely of Scotland stars.

Here is the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted British & Irish Lions starting XV for the first test against Australia:

All three loose-heads have had good performances on tour so far and you'd expect Farrell will stick with the option he knows best with England's Elis Genge and Scotland's Pierre Schoeman competing for the replacement berth

1. Andrew Porter

Sheehan came into the tour as the favourite to start at hooker in the first test and everything so far suggests that hasn't changed. Irish compatriot Ronan Kelleher likely to take the replacement berth on the bench.

2. Dan Sheehan

England's Will Stuart has been impressive on tour but Farrell will be keen to get Furlong in from the start if he is fit and ready and Stuart will provide an excellent replacement off the bench for the second half

3. Tadhg Furlong

The Lions captain is nailed on to take up one of the starting lock positions. Has been excellent on and off the pitch leading this group of players so far.

4. Maro Itoje

