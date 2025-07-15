The British & Irish Lions are undefeated since landing on Australian soil and it’s now time for head coach Andy Farrell to select his starting XV and replacements for the first of the three match test series against the Wallabies.
Several players have put their hands up and impressed in the warm up fixtures so far, giving Farrell a tough choice in a number of positions. We are predicting the first test will feature a heavily Irish influenced squad with a back line made up largely of Scotland stars.
Here is the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted British & Irish Lions starting XV for the first test against Australia:
1. Andrew Porter
All three loose-heads have had good performances on tour so far and you'd expect Farrell will stick with the option he knows best with England's Elis Genge and Scotland's Pierre Schoeman competing for the replacement berth | Getty Images
2. Dan Sheehan
Sheehan came into the tour as the favourite to start at hooker in the first test and everything so far suggests that hasn't changed. Irish compatriot Ronan Kelleher likely to take the replacement berth on the bench. | Getty Images
3. Tadhg Furlong
England's Will Stuart has been impressive on tour but Farrell will be keen to get Furlong in from the start if he is fit and ready and Stuart will provide an excellent replacement off the bench for the second half | Getty Images
4. Maro Itoje
The Lions captain is nailed on to take up one of the starting lock positions. Has been excellent on and off the pitch leading this group of players so far. | Getty Images
